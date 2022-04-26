ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corry, PA

Property owners left to clean up following Monday night storm

By Scott Bremner
 2 days ago

The brief yet strong storm on Monday night has many property owners cleaning up. While much of the damage is from tree limbs in rural areas, some buildings were not spared either.

Here is more after taking a visit around the area.

Robin Whitmore and her daughter are glad that the Happ’s Outlet Store on Route 6 outside Corry was able to open on Tuesday.

That’s despite Monday’s storm that ripped a good piece of the roof off the storage building that Happ’s owns next door.

Severe storm leaves damage in its wake

“Happ’s is great. We come here at least once a week and there was no damage inside the store thankfully. So they will be able to stay open and keep business going,” said Robin Whitmore, Happ’s customer.

What the storm lacked in duration, it made up for in fierceness, leaving a number of property owners to report trees down on the property.

While a lot of the damage left debris on properties overall, not a lot of building damage was reported.

For North East property owner Timothy Wright, the message from Mother Nature is clear.

He’s making changes to his landscaping layout now to be prepared for the next time those storm winds start to blow.

Severe thunderstorms in Erie County and Chautauqua, New York

“We’re going to plant some more trees up here in the front, try to get some shelter around the house, keep the wind from blowing on the roof and the siding all the time,” said Timothy Wright, North East homeowner.

Some property owners are saying that they are glad the storm came and went as quickly as it did because it could have been worse.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Others are worried that next time it could be worse.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

