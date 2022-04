In the early 2000s, there were probably no two hotter acts on the planet than Linkin Park and Eminem, and with the 8 Mile rapper's involvement in the Anger Management tour that put him on the radar of many nu metal fans, it's surprising their paths never really crossed on record. But thanks to YouTube favorite Anthony Vincent, you no longer have to wonder how that might have sounded, as the man of many voices takes care of that with his latest video, singing Eminem's "Lose Yourself" in the style of Linkin Park.

