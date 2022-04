Georgetown City Council approved the first reading of a voluntary annexation of 38.24 acres at 3307 and 3311 Hwy. 29, Georgetown, at its April 26 meeting. The applicant wishes to develop a single-family subdivision, Riverstone, on the property, which has its future land use defined as mixed-density neighborhood. However, there is no zoning designation on the property because it is located in the city's extraterritorial jurisdiction.

GEORGETOWN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO