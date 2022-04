Despite opposition from several members of the public, League City City Council is on its way to allowing residents to keep pigs as pets. At its April 26 meeting, City Council passed the first reading of an ordinance update that would allow residents to keep up to four pigs as pets within their homes. Approval of the second reading at a later meeting is required before the ordinance update becomes official.

LEAGUE CITY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO