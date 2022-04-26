ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

At a North Carolina energy conference, there are calls for climate equity

By WFAE
WFAE
WFAE
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Policymakers along with business and nonprofit leaders are in Raleigh this week for a conference on North Carolina's transition to clean energy. While technology and policy are key themes, some speakers want to make sure people of color and low-income residents are not left out. The two-day State Energy...

www.wfae.org

Comments / 4

Doc Holiday
2d ago

So now the climate is racist. And just when you thought you had heard it all............😅🤣😅🤣😅🤣😅🤣😅😅🤣😅🤣😅🤣🤣🤣

Reply
10
Yosimite Sam
2d ago

Let's just skip all the call outs and shout outs that this is racist and that is racist and cut straight to the point. GOD is racist! There you go. Now everything is covered....

Reply
4
#Carolina Energy#Climate#Green Energy#Duke Energy#State Energy Conference#N C State University
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

