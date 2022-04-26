ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Mount Lebanon police investigating after reports of anti-Semitic flyers discovered in neighborhood

By Ashley Zilka
wtae.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — An investigation is underway after Mount Lebanon police say they received reports of anti-Semitic flyers left overnight in a neighborhood. In a Facebook post Tuesday morning, the department said the flyers were discovered on Markham, Altadena and Inglewood Drives. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 talked...

www.wtae.com

Comments / 0

