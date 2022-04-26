ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marble Falls, TX

Police investigate alleged, 'suspicious' item at Marble Falls High School

By Khadeeja Umana
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cmTTP_0fL28qkv00

Police were investigating an alleged, 'suspicious' item at Marble Falls High School on Tuesday.

Marble Falls police said they received a phone call about the item around 1:46 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers assisted by Marble Falls Fire Rescue, the Marble Falls Area EMS, and MFISD authorities responded to the school.

"A thorough search of the campus revealed no such item as had been described by the caller," said police. "Normal operations at the high school resumed prior to students' regular release time."

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BigCountryHomepage

‘I don’t remember’: Abilene woman speaks from jail after Tuesday high-speed chase, officer-involved shooting

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman who was arrested after a high-speed chase and officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in the Big Country says she doesn’t remember how she landed in jail. Law enforcement officers are gathering information about Tuesday night’s capture of a driver after a high-speed chase that ended in Merkel.  According […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marble Falls, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Marble Falls, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Two arrested for robbing elderly couple in Walmart parking lot

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission police arrested a man and woman for an aggravated robbery of an elderly couple that took place in a Walmart parking lot. Roxanna Hernandez, 32, and Alejandro Gonzalez, 39, were each arrested on two counts of aggravated robbery, according to a press release by Mission PD. Hernandez had an additional […]
MISSION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Marble Falls High School#Marble Falls Fire Rescue#The Marble Falls Area Ems#Mfisd
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy