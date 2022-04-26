Police investigate alleged, 'suspicious' item at Marble Falls High School

Police were investigating an alleged, 'suspicious' item at Marble Falls High School on Tuesday.

Marble Falls police said they received a phone call about the item around 1:46 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers assisted by Marble Falls Fire Rescue, the Marble Falls Area EMS, and MFISD authorities responded to the school.

"A thorough search of the campus revealed no such item as had been described by the caller," said police. "Normal operations at the high school resumed prior to students' regular release time."