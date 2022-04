The Minnesota Twins should collectively pool their money and buy some lottery tickets this week, because everything is turning up their way. On Sunday, the Twins beat the Chicago White Sox on a walk-off, three-run homer from Byron Buxton that traveled 470-feet. After a day off on Monday, the Twins started a series against another AL Central rival in the Detroit Tigers and again somehow pulled off an even more absurd blend of late-game magic to steal another win.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO