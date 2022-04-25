ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Megan Thee Stallion Recounts Being Shot 2 Years Ago in Emotional Gayle King Interview

By Inside Edition Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegan Thee Stallion is speaking out for the first time on TV about the night two years ago when rapper Tory Lanez allegedly shot her in the foot. In an emotional interview with Gayle King, the 27-year old Grammy Award-winning rapper tearfully recounted the harrowing moments she says occurred after a...

