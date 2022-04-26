Crutchfield Capital Awarded 2021-2022 Deal of the Year by ACG Houston for Arranging the Recapitalization of Camp Construction Services
The Houston chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth (“ACG”) announced Crutchfield Capital (“Crutchfield” or the “Firm”) as the winner of the Overall 2021-2022 Deal of the Year Award for the Firm’s role as the exclusive financial advisor to Camp Construction Services (“Camp” or the “Company”) in its recapitalization by Sterling...business.woonsocketcall.com
