ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakdale, CA

Investors gave an Oakdale car dealer $8M, authorities say. He now faces fraud charges

By Lydia Gerike
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 2 days ago

A former car dealership owner from Oakdale was charged in federal court on allegations he defrauded investors out of nearly $8 million and spent their money on himself, federal prosecutors said.

Members of a grand jury returned an indictment Tuesday charging Vincent Elliot Porter, 73, with eight counts of wire fraud, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California.

Court documents show Porter owned two Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealerships, one in Lodi and one in Sonora, between 2013 and 2017.

During the time he owned the dealerships, Porter allegedly promised investors fixed rates of return and lied about the investments being risk-free and backed by collateral. He also misrepresented how well the dealerships were doing and what the investments would be used for, authorities said.

However, prosecutors said most of investment money went to Porter’s personal expenses, including expensive vehicles and multiple trips to places such as Las Vegas, Napa Valley and Pebble Beach.

If convicted, Porter faces a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each count.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX40

Owner of La Victoria Supermercado, alleged accomplice indicted on cocaine trafficking charges

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Sacramento-area men were indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday and charged with two counts of cocaine trafficking, the office of U.S Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.   Jose Manuel Chavez Zepeda, 54, of Carmichael, and Denis Zacaris Ponce Castillo, 37, of Sacramento were charged with the conspiracy to distribute cocaine […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakdale, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lodi, CA
City
Oakdale, CA
City
Pebble Beach, CA
City
Sonora, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRON4 News

Police recover hundreds of dollars in stolen goods

VACAVILLE (KRON) – After a local clothing store contacted police Sunday, alleging three women stole over $300 in merchandise before fleeing westbound on Interstate 89, “officers were determined to not let this theft go unnoticed,” according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. “Armed with an accurate license plate and vehicle description, officers […]
VACAVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Dealerships#Fraud#Used Cars#Chrysler
The Independent

Man dies in automated car wash after leaving vehicle and becoming pinned in machinery

A 56-year-old man was killed after he left his car in the middle of a self-serve car wash and became pinned between his vehicle and the facility’s machinery, local authorities said in a statement.The Escondido Police Department said they received a call late Friday night regarding a report of an unresponsive man found inside Pearl Car Wash, an automated 24-hour car wash located on East Valley Parkway in Escondido, California, approximately 50 kilometres northeast of San Diego.When the investigators arrived at the scene, they found the 56-year-old pinned between his car and a part of the machinery operated at the...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX40

Police identify DoorDash driver who was fatally shot in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department said a DoorDash delivery driver was a victim of a homicide earlier this week.  On Wednesday, police identified the victim as 56-year-old Andrew Satavu of Modesto. Officers said Satavu completed a food delivery before he died.  At around 9:45 p.m. on Monday, police said they received calls […]
MODESTO, CA
SFGate

Kidnapped California baby found, 3 suspects detained

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A 3-month-old baby who was kidnapped from his San Francisco Bay Area home was found Tuesday and three suspects were detained, police said. The baby, Brandon Cuellar, was unharmed but was taken to a hospital as a precaution, San Jose Police Department officials said during a news conference.
SAN JOSE, CA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Oxygen

Engaged California Couple Killed After DUI Suspect Being Chased By Police Allegedly Hits Car

Last week, two California families were looking forward to the summer nuptials of an engaged couple. This week, those families are planning two funerals. Early Saturday morning, Aaron McDonald, 31, and Irene Jaramillo, 30, were heading home from a birthday celebration for Jaramillo when their car was struck by a suspected intoxicated driver during a high speed police chase, according to KABC.
RIALTO, CA
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

214
Followers
46
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy