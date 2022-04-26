ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg Crime Victims' Rights Week

WDAM-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere have been 28 reports of cars broken into in the month of April in Hattiesburg. One Petal couple experienced...

www.wdam.com

WJTV 12

Hattiesburg man arrested on drug, firearm charges

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County deputies recently arrested a Hattiesburg man on multiple drug and firearm charges. John C. Brewer, 35, was arrested on a warrant by the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team along with members of the 12th Judicial Narcotics Enforcement Team (12NET). Before Brewer’s arrest, the team searched a home. […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Four face felony drug charges in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Four people were arrested on drug and child endangerment charges in Hattiesburg on Wednesday, April 27. Hattiesburg Police Special Operations Division and 12 Net Metro conducted a search warrant at a home on North 40th Avenue. Four people were arrested. David Lott, 46, of Hattiesburg, was charged with possession of a […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Petal, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Hattiesburg, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Petal, MS
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
#Crime
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WAPT

Nancy New, son Zach plead guilty in Mississippi welfare fraud case

JACKSON, Miss. — There's a change of plea hearing Tuesday for a woman and her son who are charged in Mississippi's largest embezzlement case. Nancy New and Zach New pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of bribery of a public official, fraud against the government and wire fraud. The charges are connected to a state investigation involving more than $77 million of misspent welfare funds.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Lawsuit filed against Mississippi Aquarium by former employee

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A former employee of the Mississippi Aquarium has filed a lawsuit against the facility claiming wrongful termination. The Sun Herald reported the former employee, Kegan Wood, claims he was fired for reporting sexual misconduct. The lawsuit was filed in late 2021. Wood claims he reported that a female employee groped a […]
GULFPORT, MS
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Independent

3 dead in Mississippi hotel shooting; police in standoff

A shooting Wednesday at a hotel on Mississippi's Gulf Coast left three people dead and police in a standoff with the suspect at a business a few miles away, authorities said.Gulfport police said the suspect was barricaded inside a business and officers had shut down access to the area. Officers were negotiating to get the suspect to surrender and no shots had been fired in the standoff, Officer Hannah Hendry said.Biloxi Police Department Capt. Milton Houseman confirmed that three people were killed but had no details on their identity.Police said the shooting happened about 9 a.m. at the Biloxi Broadway Inn, news outlets reported. The gunman fled and then apparently assaulted another victim in Gulfport — about 13 miles (20 kilometers) west of Biloxi— before police caught up with him, police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJTV 12

Jackson man killed in crash on I-55 S. in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a Jackson man. The crash happened after 6:30 p.m. on Interstate 55 South in Rankin County. According to MHP, a 2003 Toyota Sequoia was traveling south on I-55 when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned. The driver, who […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Death investigation continues in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The cause of death for a person who was found Friday in Meridian is still under investigation. Meridian police confirmed one person was found dead at a home in the 2200 block of 44th Avenue. It has sparked concerns with neighbors in the area. WTOK News...
MERIDIAN, MS
WLBT

Miss. pharmacist sentenced for $180M health care fraud scheme

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Mississippi pharmacist was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in the multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud TRICARE and private insurance companies by paying kickbacks to distributors for referring medically unnecessary prescriptions. Mitchell “Chad” Barrett, 55, now of Gulf Breeze, Florida, and formerly of Mississippi, participated in...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

