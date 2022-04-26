ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

About 6 in 10 Americans have signs of previous COVID-19 infection: CDC

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Peter Sullivan
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oqBdQ_0fL26bGK00

( The Hill ) — Almost 6 in 10 Americans have signs of previous COVID-19 infection, showing the widespread reach of the virus, according to new data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC study shows that the percentage of people testing positive for antibodies — an indication of previous COVID-19 infection — increased from about 34 percent in December to about 58 percent in February.

That period of a sharp increase coincides with the surge in cases from the omicron variant. But the antibody testing shows that even more people than reported have been infected, as has long been estimated, given that not all cases are detected or reported.

One CDC official said a forthcoming estimate will show that at some points there were as many as three total COVID-19 infections for each case that was reported.

CDC officials stressed that having previously been infected does not necessarily mean that someone is protected going forward, given that immunity can wane over time. Vaccination also provides additional protection when added to immunity from infection.

Physician task force no longer recommending aspirin to prevent first heart attack, stroke for people 60 and older

Therefore, health officials say that all eligible people should get vaccinated and boosted even if they have previously had the virus.

The breadth of previous infection does provide some additional layer of protection across the population, though, that experts say can help blunt the effects of the current uptick in cases.

The rate of previous infection was even higher among children, at 75 percent among those ages 11 years and under. The level was much lower, around 33 percent, among those over 65.

“These findings illustrate a high infection rate for the Omicron variant, especially among children,” the study states. “[Testing positive for antibodies] should not be interpreted as protection from future infection. Vaccination remains the safest strategy for preventing complications from [COVID-19] infection, including hospitalization among children and adults.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Parents Magazine

CDC Warns About Severe Hepatitis Cases in Children

Health officials are sounding the alarm after several cases of acute hepatitis were reported in children recently. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a nationwide health advisory on April 21, urging doctors to watch out for the unusual liver inflammation. Nine children in Alabama—all under 10 years...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Hepatitis outbreak in Alabama children: CDC sends out nationwide alert

The Centers for Disease Control has issued a national health alert after a cluster of children in Alabama were diagnosed with hepatitis and adenovirus. The CDC is currently working with the Alabama Department of Public Health to investigate nine cases of hepatitis of unknown origin in children ages 1-6. All the children were previously healthy.
ALABAMA STATE
Daily Mail

Mysterious cases of hepatitis are 'very rare' and not something to worry about, leading scientists say after CDC issues alert over outbreak in Alabama

Experts are saying that it is too early for Americans to start worrying about hepatitis, even after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning Thursday over nine cases detected in young Alabama children. The cases of the inflammatory liver condition were all in children under the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TODAY.com

CDC issues alert for severe hepatitis in kids: What parents need to know

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a health advisory about a cluster of nine cases of unusual, severe hepatitis in kids in Alabama. Two cases have also been identified in North Carolina and dozens more in Europe, NBC News reported. At least one child has died, according to the World Health Organization. The agency did not say in which country the death occurred.
ALABAMA STATE
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola outbreak: 2nd case reported, ‘Vaccination should start in the next few days’

In a follow-up on the 14th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (HERE and HERE), the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted today:. Health authorities in #DRC confirmed a 2nd case of #Ebola in Mbandaka on 25 April. The 25-year old woman, now deceased, began experiencing symptoms 12 days earlier. Investigations indicate that as the 1st case patient’s sister-in-law, she was a high-risk contact.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations rise for 2nd week: 9 CDC findings

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increased nationwide this week, while vaccinations dipped, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published April 22. 1. As of April 20, the nation's seven-day case average was 42,605, a 35.3 percent increase from the previous week's average. Vaccinations. 2. The seven-day average number...
Verywell Health

What Is Omicron’s Incubation Period?

Omicron’s incubation period is about two to four days, which is generally shorter than the previous variants. Incubation periods are still just an average, and infected people may develop symptoms anytime within two to 14 days after exposure. An infected individual is most contagious one to two days before...
SCIENCE
TODAY.com

First child has died in severe hepatitis outbreak in 12 countries

An outbreak of at least 169 cases of acute hepatitis among children across 12 countries has led to at least one death and 17 liver transplants, according to the World Health Organization. The WHO news release from April 23 followed an alert issued by the Centers for Disease Control and...
WORLD
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy