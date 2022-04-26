Big Names Set To Play In PGA Championship Coming To Tulsa

In just three weeks, professional golf returns to Oklahoma with the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa.

The full field will be set come May 9th, which includes the top 70 players that have earned the most points through the Wells Fargo Championship.

Big names regarding the tournament include last year's winner Phil Mickelson and 2007's winner Tiger Woods.

In triple-digit degrees 15 years ago, Tiger took the trophy in Tulsa.

But the infamous injury has slowed his usual Sunday championship play.

"He will probably not damage his leg by walking or playing, and it's just a matter of whether he can tolerate it," said Dr. David Teague with OU Health.

Tiger is no stranger to pain, but while the golf community couldn't believe the return, you could see a difference on the Augusta greens.

Dr. Teague says he tells patients he sees with this extreme of an injury that the best way to recover is to continue to walk and build up those muscles around the bone, but he says you can notice his ankle is causing a lot of difficulties.

"That complicates walking up and down hills, walking on uneven terrain and certainly transferring your weight swinging a golf club," said Dr. Teague.

As the state expects to bring in millions of economic revenue, the tournament's director says having this high-profile name will continue to bring in spectators.

"It would be the cherry on top of this championship. We have already had incredible support without knowing if Tiger would play, and now having Tiger coming in the mix, it is really setting up for an incredible week in Oklahoma," said Bryan Karns, the PGA Championship Director.

There's also some former Sooners and Cowboys in the field in addition to Mickelson and Tiger.

They can still back out if they aren't ready to go, but Tiger has told the press he is set to play The Open in July.