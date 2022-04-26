ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

As the Detroit auto show returns post-COVID, what does the future hold for the annual event?

By Wwj Newsroom
(WWJ) – It’s been three years since the last North American International Auto Show, thanks to the pandemic. And just as many aspects of our world have changed in that span, the NAIAS has too.

A reimagined Detroit auto show is scheduled to make its late-summer debut this September, taking a new approach to what has long been a major event for the city. A large portion of the show will remain inside Huntington Place, but organizers are planning to utilize other parts of the city, with outdoor displays and activations, including at Hart Plaza.

In a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark takes a look at how the NAIAS was forced to change, and what that change will look like, as the show puts a big emphasis on the city, coming out of the pandemic.

The 2022 NAIAS will open with previews on Sept. 14, before it’s open to the public Sept. 17-25. Tickets will go on-sale July 11.

This year’s Charity Preview, set for Friday, Sept. 16, will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan, The Children’s Center, The Children’s Foundation, Detroit Auto Dealers Association Charitable Foundation Fund – a fund of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, the Detroit Police Athletic League and the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.

More info on this year’s reimagined auto show can be found on the NAIAS website .

