‘This Is The Best Day Of My Life' Ret. US Army Lt. Col. Tells Brother Before Being Found Dead

Bob Lackey and his brother Rt. US Army Lt. Col. Richard E. Lackey. Photo Credit: Facebook/Bob Lackey

A retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel has been identified as the kayaker who has been missing since Sunday, according to his brother and Lancaster County officials.

Richard E. Lackey, 76, of West Hempfield Township, was found near Circle Drive in Lancaster City, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber.

Lackey had gone missing in the area of Bridge Road in Upper Leacock Township around 9:26 p. on Apr. 24, Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Lackey was nominated to the rank of Lt. Col. by the US 98th Congress in 1984, congressional records show.

In his last phone call with his brother, he said, "This is the best day of my life," according to a tribute Bob Lackey posted on Facebook.

Lackey's autopsy to determine the cause and manner of his death has been scheduled for Wednesday.

Daily Voice has reached out to Lackey’s family for more information including funeral and memorial service details but understandably has yet to hear back.

