New study: NOLA ranked first in nation in homicides during COVID pandemic

By Mark Menard
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago

While the COVID pandemic has certainly brought its share of death to the country – 2021 was the nation’s deadliest year on record as doctors and public officials fought to rein in the deadly virus – a new study has shown that the coronavirus wasn’t the only high-volume killer last year.

With the most recent federal statistics showing a 35% increase in fatal shootings from 2019 to 2020, WalletHub dug deeper, utilizing crime statistics from major cities all over the U.S. to contrast the homicide rates in the first quarter of each year since the start of the pandemic, including the first part of 2022.

Using those numbers, the travel site found New Orleans topped the list.

The Crescent City experienced the largest increase in homicides per capita in the nation over both the last year and the last two years and is tied for the most homicides per capita so far this year, joining Baltimore and Cincinnati at the top of the list.

New Orleans also stood alone at #1 for the largest homicide increase since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

Cincinnati, Atlanta, Baltimore and Memphis round out the top five.

Milwaukee, Louisville, Norfolk, Detroit and Dallas complete the top 10.

