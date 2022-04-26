ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Cantrell vetoes NOLA Council's effort to review appointments

By Chris Miller
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell today vetoed the city council's ordinance calling for a vote to change the charter to give the council the power to confirm or reject high-level mayoral appointments, like police superintendent or head of the Department of Safety and Permits.

"It is dangerous to bring charter changes to the voters without expert review or sufficient public engagement," Cantrell said in her statement announcing the veto. "Two public city council meetings is not enough time to assess the changes being proposed."

Council vice president J.P. Morrell said the mayor is denying the voters a choice in the matter.

"It’s unfortunate that the Mayor doesn’t want voters to decide on whether your City Council should require appointees to be confirmed at a Public Meeting where you can meet them," said Morrell.

The measure passed on a vote of 4-1 with two council members absent. Morrell said there will be an override vote soon.

