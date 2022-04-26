ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Chesapeake, City of Hampton, City of Newport News by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-26 18:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: City of Chesapeake; City of Hampton; City of Newport News; City of...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harlan, Phelps by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 23:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Harlan; Phelps A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PHELPS...SOUTHERN GOSPER...NORTHERN FURNAS AND NORTHWESTERN HARLAN COUNTIES At 1131 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cambridge to near Edison to near Oxford, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. These severe storms will be near Atlanta around 1200 AM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
HARLAN COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 00:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Palm Beach FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following county, Palm Beach. * WHEN...Until 215 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1225 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Ocean Ridge, Village Of Golf, Dunes Road, Kings Point, Hypoluxo, Gulf Stream, Briny Breezes, Manalapan and Villages Of Oriole. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 00:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Platte FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Nebraska, including the following county, Platte. * WHEN...Until 800 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1135 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 4 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Platte Center, Monroe, Tarnov, Circle H Trailer Park, Lake Ocaonee, College View Trailer Park, Lake North Babcock Campground and Shell Creek Elementary School.
PLATTE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fillmore, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Hastings. Target Area: Fillmore; York A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern York and north central Fillmore Counties through 1130 PM CDT At 1052 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near McCool Junction, or 7 miles southwest of York, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near McCool Junction around 1105 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Fairmont. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 342 and 361. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
FILLMORE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Southern Humboldt Interior and Southern Trinity County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 20:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-29 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. This includes Highways 101, 154 and 192. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

