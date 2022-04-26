Severe Weather Statement issued for City of Chesapeake, City of Hampton, City of Newport News by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Deuel; Garden; Sheridan; Western Cherry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Cherry, Garden, Sheridan and northwestern Deuel Counties through 115 AM MDT At 1138 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Box Butte Dam to near Potter. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Gordon, Oshkosh, Hay Springs, Ellsworth, White Clay, Antioch, Dogtown Flats, Lone Butte, Deer Lake, Britton Lake, Richardson Lake, Pine Ridge and Miles Lake. This includes the following highways Highway 20 between mile markers 74 and 113. Highway 250 between mile markers 1 and 48. Highway 2 between mile markers 96 and 124. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
