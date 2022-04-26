ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Severe Weather Statement issued for City of Chesapeake, City of Hampton, City of Newport News by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-26 18:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: City of Chesapeake; City of Hampton; City of Newport News; City...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Seward by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Butler; Seward Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Seward and southern Butler Counties through 1115 PM CDT At 1010 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles southeast of Rising City to 4 miles southwest of Ulysses to 4 miles east of Utica. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Staplehurst around 1025 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Seward, Dwight, Bee, Milford, Garland and Pleasant Dale. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 371 and 388. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Deuel, Garden, Sheridan, Western Cherry by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Deuel; Garden; Sheridan; Western Cherry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Cherry, Garden, Sheridan and northwestern Deuel Counties through 115 AM MDT At 1138 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Box Butte Dam to near Potter. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Gordon, Oshkosh, Hay Springs, Ellsworth, White Clay, Antioch, Dogtown Flats, Lone Butte, Deer Lake, Britton Lake, Richardson Lake, Pine Ridge and Miles Lake. This includes the following highways Highway 20 between mile markers 74 and 113. Highway 250 between mile markers 1 and 48. Highway 2 between mile markers 96 and 124. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHERRY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Johnson, Lancaster, Otoe by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 00:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gage; Johnson; Lancaster; Otoe THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LANCASTER NORTHWESTERN JOHNSON...SOUTHWESTERN OTOE AND NORTHEASTERN GAGE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1215 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 23:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 00:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare for sudden gusty winds. Secure loose objects and move to a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County Gusty high based storms will impact portions of north central Weld County through 1215 AM MDT At 1132 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking high based storms along a line extending from near Galeton to 9 miles north of Riverside Reservoir, or along a line extending from 11 miles northeast of Greeley to 27 miles northwest of Fort Morgan. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Grover, Purcell, Galeton, Keota, Hereford, Briggsdale, Pawnee Buttes and Barnesville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport News, VA
City
Hampton, VA
City
Chesapeake, VA
City
Portsmouth, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Furnas, Gosper, Harlan, Phelps by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 23:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Furnas; Gosper; Harlan; Phelps The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Phelps County in south central Nebraska Southern Gosper County in south central Nebraska Northern Furnas County in south central Nebraska Northwestern Harlan County in south central Nebraska * Until midnight CDT. * At 1112 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cambridge to Edison to near Oxford, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Arapahoe and Holbrook around 1120 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Atlanta. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
FURNAS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 00:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Palm Beach FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following county, Palm Beach. * WHEN...Until 215 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1225 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Ocean Ridge, Village Of Golf, Dunes Road, Kings Point, Hypoluxo, Gulf Stream, Briny Breezes, Manalapan and Villages Of Oriole. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Southern Humboldt Interior and Southern Trinity County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Hampton University#Severe Thunderstorms#18 22 00#City Of#Old Dominion University#Phoebus#Deanes
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 23:46:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/abr. The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon by 245 PM CDT. Target Area: Brown The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in South Dakota James River At Columbia affecting Brown County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...James River At Columbia. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Significant amounts of agricultural lands are flooded * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 13.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:15 AM CDT Friday was 13.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.6 feet early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BROWN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 20:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Western Mojave Desert by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 22:32:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-28 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Mojave Desert WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING Winds were decreasing in northwest San Bernardino County this evening. The Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy