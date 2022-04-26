Severe Weather Statement issued for City of Portsmouth by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 00:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Furnas FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Nebraska, including the following county, Furnas. * WHEN...Until 800 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1206 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages Elk Creek, Muddy Creek, Dry Creek, Deer Creek, Crum Creek, Timmons Creek, Swartz Creek, Turkey Creek and Beaver Creek. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Arapahoe, Oxford, Holbrook and Edison. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

FURNAS COUNTY, NE ・ 2 HOURS AGO