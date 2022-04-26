ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bollinger County, MO

Frost Advisory issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Perry, Ripley by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 00:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Palm Beach FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following county, Palm Beach. * WHEN...Until 215 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1225 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Ocean Ridge, Village Of Golf, Dunes Road, Kings Point, Hypoluxo, Gulf Stream, Briny Breezes, Manalapan and Villages Of Oriole. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Humboldt FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southwestern Humboldt, Northern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Lake County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Southern Humboldt Interior and Southern Trinity County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Utah Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 22:22:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Utah Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. * WHERE...Utah Valley. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Friday. The strongest winds are expected through 1 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley, Los Angeles County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 20:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-29 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley; Los Angeles County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains and Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and reduced visibility from blowing dust will make driving difficult. This includes Interstate 5 and Highway 14 and 138 in Los Angeles County. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Western Mojave Desert by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 22:32:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-28 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Mojave Desert WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING Winds were decreasing in northwest San Bernardino County this evening. The Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fillmore, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Hastings. Target Area: Fillmore; York A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern York and north central Fillmore Counties through 1130 PM CDT At 1052 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near McCool Junction, or 7 miles southwest of York, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near McCool Junction around 1105 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Fairmont. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 342 and 361. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
FILLMORE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 22:22:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy blowing dust may locally reduce visibility.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 00:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Platte FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Nebraska, including the following county, Platte. * WHEN...Until 800 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1135 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 4 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Platte Center, Monroe, Tarnov, Circle H Trailer Park, Lake Ocaonee, College View Trailer Park, Lake North Babcock Campground and Shell Creek Elementary School.
PLATTE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Furnas, Gosper, Harlan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 23:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Furnas; Gosper; Harlan THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN PHELPS...SOUTHERN GOSPER...NORTHERN FURNAS AND NORTHWESTERN HARLAN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of portions of the warned area. Therefore, this warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for southwestern Gosper and northwestern Furnas counties until 1245 AM CDT.
FURNAS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 20:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-29 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. This includes Highways 101, 154 and 192. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Deuel, Garden, Sheridan, Western Cherry by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Deuel; Garden; Sheridan; Western Cherry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Cherry, Garden, Sheridan and northwestern Deuel Counties through 115 AM MDT At 1138 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Box Butte Dam to near Potter. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Gordon, Oshkosh, Hay Springs, Ellsworth, White Clay, Antioch, Dogtown Flats, Lone Butte, Deer Lake, Britton Lake, Richardson Lake, Pine Ridge and Miles Lake. This includes the following highways Highway 20 between mile markers 74 and 113. Highway 250 between mile markers 1 and 48. Highway 2 between mile markers 96 and 124. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHERRY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 23:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 00:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare for sudden gusty winds. Secure loose objects and move to a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Central and South Weld County; Morgan County A thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Weld, west central Morgan and north central Adams Counties through 1215 AM MDT At 1136 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 7 miles south of Prospect Valley, or 34 miles northeast of Denver, moving northeast at 10 mph near I-76. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Wiggins, Prospect Valley, Orchard, Riverside Reservoir, Goodrich and Roggen. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Lancaster, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 22:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gage; Lancaster; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Lancaster County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Northern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 1115 PM CDT. * At 1034 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hallam, or 15 miles north of Beatrice, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include De Witt, Cortland, Clatonia, Hallam, Pickrell and Sprague. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 23:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 00:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare for sudden gusty winds. Secure loose objects and move to a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County; Northeast Weld County Gusty high based storms will impact portions of north central Weld County through 1215 AM MDT At 1132 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking high based storms along a line extending from near Galeton to 9 miles north of Riverside Reservoir, or along a line extending from 11 miles northeast of Greeley to 27 miles northwest of Fort Morgan. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Grover, Purcell, Galeton, Keota, Hereford, Briggsdale, Pawnee Buttes and Barnesville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
LARIMER COUNTY, CO

