Frost Advisory issued for Adair, Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Casey by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lancaster; Saunders Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Lancaster and southwestern Saunders Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1109 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Valparaiso to 6 miles southeast of Garland to near Milford. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Valparaiso around 1120 PM CDT. Lincoln around 1150 PM CDT. Waverly around 1215 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Davey, Branched Oak State Recreation Area, Sprague, Malcolm, Raymond, Pawnee State Recreation Area, Denton, Roca, Conestoga State Recreation Area and Bluestem State Recreation Area. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 390 and 411. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

LANCASTER COUNTY, NE ・ 3 HOURS AGO