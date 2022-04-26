ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, KY

Frost Advisory issued for Adair, Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Casey by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-27 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Adair;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lancaster, Saunders by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lancaster; Saunders Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Lancaster and southwestern Saunders Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1109 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Valparaiso to 6 miles southeast of Garland to near Milford. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Valparaiso around 1120 PM CDT. Lincoln around 1150 PM CDT. Waverly around 1215 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Davey, Branched Oak State Recreation Area, Sprague, Malcolm, Raymond, Pawnee State Recreation Area, Denton, Roca, Conestoga State Recreation Area and Bluestem State Recreation Area. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 390 and 411. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Furnas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 00:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Furnas FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Nebraska, including the following county, Furnas. * WHEN...Until 800 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1206 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages Elk Creek, Muddy Creek, Dry Creek, Deer Creek, Crum Creek, Timmons Creek, Swartz Creek, Turkey Creek and Beaver Creek. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Arapahoe, Oxford, Holbrook and Edison. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FURNAS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Phelps by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 23:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Phelps THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN PHELPS...SOUTHERN GOSPER...NORTHERN FURNAS AND NORTHWESTERN HARLAN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of portions of the warned area. Therefore, this warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for southwestern Gosper and northwestern Furnas counties until 1245 AM CDT.
PHELPS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Johnson, Lancaster, Otoe by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 23:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gage; Johnson; Lancaster; Otoe The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Lancaster County in southeastern Nebraska Western Johnson County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Otoe County in southeastern Nebraska Northeastern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 1118 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles south of Firth, or 13 miles northeast of Beatrice, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Sterling. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Madison, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 00:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Madison; Platte FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Nebraska, including the following counties, Madison and Platte. * WHEN...Until 800 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1138 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 5 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Newman Grove, Lindsay, Humphrey and Cornlea.
MADISON COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Furnas, Gosper, Harlan, Phelps by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 23:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Furnas; Gosper; Harlan; Phelps A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PHELPS...SOUTHERN GOSPER...NORTHERN FURNAS AND NORTHWESTERN HARLAN COUNTIES At 1131 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cambridge to near Edison to near Oxford, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. These severe storms will be near Atlanta around 1200 AM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
FURNAS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 23:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Phillips FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Kansas, including the following county, Phillips. * WHEN...Until 1215 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1220 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages Deer Creek, Spring Creek, Prairie Dog Creek, Plotner Creek, Plum Creek, and Big Creek - Some locations that will experience flooding include Phillipsburg, Kirwin, and Woodruff. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PHILLIPS COUNTY, KS

