ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell County, KY

Frost Advisory issued for Caldwell, Christian, Crittenden, Hopkins, Livingston by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-27 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Western Mojave Desert by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 22:32:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-28 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Mojave Desert WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING Winds were decreasing in northwest San Bernardino County this evening. The Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Harper, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Harper; Sumner A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Harper and west central Sumner Counties through 145 AM CDT At 1252 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Anthony, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Anthony, Argonia, Milan, Danville, Freeport and Runnymede. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
HARPER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Humboldt County, Northern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 22:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-28 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Humboldt County; Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Northwestern Nye County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; Southwest Elko County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING Winds across central and northern Nevada have diminished below advisory levels and will continue to subside overnight. Therefore, the wind advisory will be allowed to expire.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Todd County, KY
County
Hopkins County, KY
State
Missouri State
County
Crittenden County, KY
County
Muhlenberg County, KY
City
Crittenden, KY
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
County
Caldwell County, KY
County
Livingston County, KY
City
Livingston, KY
County
Christian County, KY
natureworldnews.com

Weather Warning for Severe Thunderstorms Issued for Kansas and Oklahoma

Severe thunderstorms are looming over Kansas and Oklahoma after US meteorologists issued their latest weather warning, prompting the risks of the downpour of large hailstones, strong winds, and twisters in the mentioned states and their surrounding areas. Severe Thunderstorms. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - Storm Prediction Center...
OKLAHOMA STATE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Furnas, Gosper, Harlan, Phelps by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 23:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Furnas; Gosper; Harlan; Phelps A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PHELPS...SOUTHERN GOSPER...NORTHERN FURNAS AND NORTHWESTERN HARLAN COUNTIES At 1131 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cambridge to near Edison to near Oxford, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. These severe storms will be near Atlanta around 1200 AM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
FURNAS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Utah Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 22:22:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Utah Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. * WHERE...Utah Valley. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Friday. The strongest winds are expected through 1 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Frost Advisory
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gage, Johnson, Lancaster, Otoe by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 23:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gage; Johnson; Lancaster; Otoe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LANCASTER...NORTHWESTERN JOHNSON...SOUTHWESTERN OTOE AND NORTHEASTERN GAGE COUNTIES At 1146 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sterling, or 21 miles northeast of Beatrice, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Sterling, Adams and Burr. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 23:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 00:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare for sudden gusty winds. Secure loose objects and move to a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties A thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Weld, west central Morgan and north central Adams Counties through 1215 AM MDT At 1136 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 7 miles south of Prospect Valley, or 34 miles northeast of Denver, moving northeast at 10 mph near I-76. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Wiggins, Prospect Valley, Orchard, Riverside Reservoir, Goodrich and Roggen. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 20:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-29 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 00:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Palm Beach FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following county, Palm Beach. * WHEN...Until 215 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1225 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Ocean Ridge, Village Of Golf, Dunes Road, Kings Point, Hypoluxo, Gulf Stream, Briny Breezes, Manalapan and Villages Of Oriole. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Humboldt FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southwestern Humboldt, Northern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Lake County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 23:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 00:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare for sudden gusty winds. Secure loose objects and move to a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County; Northeast Weld County Gusty high based storms will impact portions of north central Weld County through 1215 AM MDT At 1132 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking high based storms along a line extending from near Galeton to 9 miles north of Riverside Reservoir, or along a line extending from 11 miles northeast of Greeley to 27 miles northwest of Fort Morgan. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Grover, Purcell, Galeton, Keota, Hereford, Briggsdale, Pawnee Buttes and Barnesville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Deuel, Garden, Sheridan, Western Cherry by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Deuel; Garden; Sheridan; Western Cherry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Cherry, Garden, Sheridan and northwestern Deuel Counties through 115 AM MDT At 1138 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Box Butte Dam to near Potter. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Gordon, Oshkosh, Hay Springs, Ellsworth, White Clay, Antioch, Dogtown Flats, Lone Butte, Deer Lake, Britton Lake, Richardson Lake, Pine Ridge and Miles Lake. This includes the following highways Highway 20 between mile markers 74 and 113. Highway 250 between mile markers 1 and 48. Highway 2 between mile markers 96 and 124. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHERRY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 20:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-29 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. This includes Highways 101, 154 and 192. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Madison, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 00:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Madison; Platte FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Nebraska, including the following counties, Madison and Platte. * WHEN...Until 800 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1138 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 5 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Newman Grove, Lindsay, Humphrey and Cornlea.
MADISON COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 23:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Phillips FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Kansas, including the following county, Phillips. * WHEN...Until 1215 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1220 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages Deer Creek, Spring Creek, Prairie Dog Creek, Plotner Creek, Plum Creek, and Big Creek - Some locations that will experience flooding include Phillipsburg, Kirwin, and Woodruff. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PHILLIPS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy