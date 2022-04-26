Frost Advisory issued for Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Butler; Seward Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Seward and southern Butler Counties through 1115 PM CDT At 1010 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles southeast of Rising City to 4 miles southwest of Ulysses to 4 miles east of Utica. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Staplehurst around 1025 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Seward, Dwight, Bee, Milford, Garland and Pleasant Dale. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 371 and 388. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

BUTLER COUNTY, NE ・ 4 HOURS AGO