Las Vegas, NV

Blue embarks on RV trip to NFL Draft

 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS — Forget what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas. Blue will be documenting the entire NFL Draft weekend in Sin City.

The Colts mascot is en-route to Las Vegas in an RV for a full week of content and antics.

Stephanie Pemberton, Colts Vice President of Marketing, decided to sign off on another mascot road trip after all of the success during the Pro Bowl back in February.

“It’s a fun way for fans to get excited about the Draft and get some behind the scenes footage once he’s on site,” said Pemberton. “We got great feedback the first time, so we figured, why not?”

During the drive out, Blue will collaborate with other mascots and content creators in various stops. Once he arrives, he will join the Colts Inner Circle in front of the stage and galivant around the fan experience on site.

“It’s been really incredible to see how this has grown,” said Pemberton. “What was once a made-for-TV event has become a full interactive, tentpole event for the NFL.”

As the fanfare surrounding NFL Draft weekend increases on site, teams have prioritized coverage and events in their home markets. The Colts are no exception – hosting a Day Two Draft Party at Kilroy’s Broad Ripple, giveaways online, and more.

You can follow Blue’s journey on social media, and check out a full list of events on the Colts draft center website .

FOX59

FOX59

