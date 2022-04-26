ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Kanye West Allegedly Had A Ceiling Painting Of Himself As Jesus

 2 days ago

With an album in his catalog titled Yeezus that features a track called “I Am A God,” not to mention his recent shift into making gospel with a side of secular, it can be concluded that controversial rap icon Kanye West sees himself as a deity of sorts.

However, a recent episode of Netflix’s real estate-based reality series Selling Sunset may have confirmed that theory even further after one the show’s stars described a viewing at Ye’s old L.A. mansion that revealed a painting he got made of himself depicted as Jesus Christ.


As the clip above archived by Daily Mail shows, star Jason Oppenheim went into detail on a recent episode about his experience of showing a property that Kanye owned roughly five years ago. While in conversation with co-stars Christine Quinn and Chelsea Lazkani, Oppenheim says he once showed the West Coast mansion to Chelsea’s husband and his mom. Hilariously enough, the mom apparently described the home by saying “it looks like a lonely narcissist lives here,” without any knowledge that it belonged to the Jesus Is King hitmaker. Oppenheim went on to add, “There was a painting of Kanye as Jesus on the ceiling pointing,” also confirming his shower was “like a goldfish tank.”

For those who can remember, Kanye himself explained why he views himself as a god back in a now-infamous 2013 interview with Zane Lowe. “Would it [have] been better if I had a song that said ‘I Am A Nigga,’ or if I had a song that said ‘I’m A Gangsta’ or if I had a song that said ‘I Am A Pimp,’” Ye exclaimed passionately, going on to sum up his stance by adding, “All those colors and patinas fit better on a person like me, right? But to say you are a God, especially when you got shipped over to the country that you’re in and your last name is a slaveowner’s — how could you say that? How could you have that mentality?”

Although Kanye makes a great point on self confidence by seeing yourself in the eyes of our Lord and Savior, it also can come off as a bit sacrilegious to depict yourself as the Most High. Let us know what you think!

