Andrew Woolfolk, Saxophonist For Earth, Wind & Fire, Dies At 71

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
 3 days ago

Losing anyone in the Black community hits us on a personal level, but it’s especially hurtful saying goodbye to one of our musical icons.

Legendary saxophonist Andrew Woolfolk, known primarily for his work with Earth, Wind & Fire from the 1970s to 1990s, sadly passed away over the weekend after suffering from an illness for the past six years.

EW&F lead falsetto singer Philip Bailey delivered the news following 71-year-old Woolfolk’s death on Sunday (April 24), writing of his dear friend via Instagram, “I met him in High School, and we quickly became friends and band mates,” going on to add, “Great memories. Great Talent. Funny. Competitive. Quick witted. And always styling. Booski… I’ll see you on the other side, my friend.”

Woolfork was a vital contributor to the group’s distinctive sound, being inducted alongside the other members in the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame back in 2000, and even getting his own induction into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame as a solo musician in 2017.

More great accomplishments from the late Andrew Woolfolk below, via TMZ :

“Woolfolk was with Earth, Wind & Fire through their most formative and influential years in music — having contributed to some of their biggest hits, including ‘September,’ ‘Boogie Wonderland,’ ‘Reasons,’ ‘Let’s Groove,’ ‘That’s the Way of the World,’ ‘Sing a Song,’ ‘Fantasy,’ ‘Shining Star,’ ‘After the Love Has Gone,’ ‘Devotion’ and many more.

He took a break from the band in the late ’80s and early ’90s — going on to collab with other artists like Deniece Williams, Phil Collins, Stanley Turrentine and others — but reunited with the boys thereafter to perform and tour into the 21st century.”

We send our thoughts and prayers to the immediate family of Andrew Woolfolk, his extended list of family and close friends and of course his musical tribe within Earth, Wind & Fire. Remember him fondly with these great hits below:

