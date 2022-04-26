ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tia Mowry Effortlessly Drops It Low In High Heels In Viral Tik Tok

By Shamika Sanders
 2 days ago

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty


If there’s one thing Tia Mowry is going to do, it’s give us a stylish Tik Tok moment that instantly goes viral. It’s impossible not to love the actress turned social media connoisseur when she’s dropping it low in high heels and showing off this week’s array of fabulous looks.

In her latest Tik Tok, Tia Mowry shows off her Megan Thee Stallion knees while transitioning through outfits we wish we had in our closet. Tia begins the clip in a monochromatic cobalt blue blazer short set then a two-piece jean look before hitting us with an all-white number. Sis drops it low, hits a moonwalk, and effortlessly busts a wine in four-inch heels.

She captioned, the video, “ If there’s one thing you should know about me, you’re never going to keep me from dancing through life.”

Tia’s social media accounts are full of gems. From recipes to motherhood mantras and skincare regimens , the twin sister is always dropping knowledge on her fans while reminding them to be their authentic selves at all times.

In a post, flexing her abs, on Instagram, she wrote. “ Never be nervous about showing the real you! After having two babies, it’s been my goal to get back into shape the natural way. This is me now 3 years post giving birth to Cairo. I have the stretch marks that indicate the beautiful journey, and I wouldn’t change it for the world. Ladies embrace your natural body and never ever be ashamed to. Love you! (And yes that’s grey hair )”

A word!

Tia Mowry Shares Her Step By Step Skincare Routine On Instagram

Tia Mowry Talks Body Positivity In Latest IG Post: ‘Never Be Nervous About Showing The Real You!’

Comments / 0

