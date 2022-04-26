ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lori Harvey Attended Girls Night In A $1,440 Rick Owens One-Shoulder Dress

By Samjah Iman
 3 days ago

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty


Leave it to Lori Harvey to turn a simple black dress into a masterpiece. The skin care boss stepped out for a night with the girls in a black $1,440 Rick Owens one-shoulder midi dress, and she looked flawless!
You can never go wrong with a little black dress, and Harvey worked this one like nobody’s business. Her entire outfit gave off major 90’s vibes. The sheer ensemble draped over her right shoulder and was opened in the middle to reveal a portion of her fit stomach. The dress tied in the front and hit just below her knees. Harvey paired the outfit with a black and white vintage Gucci chevron bag and black Femme Luce Lace-up sandals. To play into the retro theme, Harvey gave us an old-fashioned flip curl and swoop bang ‘do that framed her face.

As soon as Harvey unleashed this jazzy outfit on her Instagram feed, followers with blue checks (of course) flooded her comment section. Singer Justine Skye commented, “Beautiful beautiful gorgeous gorgeous girl.” Other flowers plastered heart eyes and fire emojis under her picture.

Harvey is known for serving hot fashion on a platter, so we are not surprised that she did just that with this Rick Owens dress.

Get it Lori!

Lori Harvey Hosts A SKN By Lori Harvey Pop Up Shop In Miami

Lori Harvey Keeps It Cute In A Jean Paul Gaultier Look

Lori Harvey Turned Heads In All-White Michael Kors Suit

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

