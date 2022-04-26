ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Despite April snows, drought persists across Montana

By David Murray, Great Falls Tribune
Despite some welcomed moisture in form of a spring snowstorm that blanketed much of eastern Montana ten days ago, more than half the state remains in a D3 category “extreme drought,” and the prospects for any significant improvement in the months ahead are unlikely.

“La Niña is still with us,” explained Dr. Dennis Todey during the most recent Climate/Drought Outlook presentation of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

La Niña, meaning “little girl” in Spanish, occurs when below-average surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean cause the jet stream to move northward. La Niña winters tend to be drier and warmer than normal across the southern U.S. and cooler and wetter in the northern U.S. and Canada. In Montana the forecast for the coming summer is for it to be warmer and drier than average.

“We have very good chances of warmer than average temperatures throughout the west, and a better chance of continuing dryness,” Todey said of the months ahead. “That combined with low soil moisture levels are giving us a problematic outlook for much of our region as we get into the summer.”

“There’s a good likelihood of warmer than average temperatures throughout the whole western U.S.," he added. "Then throughout the plains and even extending into parts of the Midwest we’re seeing below-average chances of precipitation. It’s likely that most of the west is staying in drought. This has us very concerned from a crop perspective, a water perspective, and also from a fire perspective.”

The USDA currently identifies nearly the entire Missouri River Basin in Montana as being in extreme drought, extending from the Idaho/Wyoming border north to the Canadian border and downstream to North Dakota. Another third of the state is experiencing moderate to severe drought, with only the northwestern corner of Montana drought-free.

While the continued drought conditions are discouraging, Montana is actually faring better than any of its immediate neighbors. The first three months of 2022 were the 15th driest in Montana in 128 years. But just east of us South Dakota recorded its second driest period on record, with Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska and Oregon all experiencing early-season droughts ranking among the 10 worst ever.

Further east it's an entirely different story. Much of the Midwest, from Tennessee to Michigan, is having one of the wettest first three months this decade.

“From Missouri up the Ohio Valley into the Great Lakes are all on the above-average side in precipitation,” Todey said. “The eastern areas of the country are largely drought-free … whereas most of the western U.S. is in some form of drought. The dry area from South Dakota down into the plains we’ve seen things worsening because of the lack of precipitation.”

The April snowstorm that swept through Montana in the middle of April did improve Montana’s mountain snowpack, with much of the state now reporting snow levels between 73% and 98% of normal. However, the snowpack feeding the Milk River in northern Montana is critically low, just 22% of average, and water levels in the mainstem reservoirs along the Missouri River are currently 10 to 12 feet below where they should be this time of year.

“The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers is only going to provide minimum service for navigation this year,” Todey said of shipping on the Missouri River. “They will provide some navigation, but it will be limited. The Bureau of Reclamation reservoirs in the west are in fair shape … but there is overall a lack of surface water for livestock in the west, not in the rivers so much, but surface water for livestock out in rangeland areas in ponds and dugouts.”

Soil moisture conditions in Montana are some of the worst in the U.S., with 85% of the state reporting short to very short soil moisture, a statistic matched only by Texas. The lack of moisture combined with a cool March and early April are already impacting crop production in Montana.

The April 25 NASS Crop Progress Report shows 41% of Montana’s winter wheat crop to be in either poor or very poor condition. Just 19% is rated good to excellent.

“Our situation with winter wheat is not great right now,” Todey admitted.

Spring wheat and barley plantings are trending slightly ahead of the five-year average, with 19% of the wheat and 26% of the barley already in the ground. However, cool temperatures in the weeks ahead could impede crop development.

“Looking ahead at May, it will likely be a little bit cooler than normal in the north and warmer to the south,” Todey said. “That would probably not be a good thing from an agricultural perspective because the cold conditions would limit soils warming up and increase the chance for delays. The cold would be good for slowing snowmelt and allowing a chance for it to enter the ground.”

“Dryer conditions will generally continue in the central plains and may persist throughout the plains as the summer goes along,” he added.

Not all hope for a turn-around precipitation event is lost. The month of May on into the first half of June is generally Montana’s wettest season, accounting for roughly a quarter of all the precipitation the state receives annually. A consistent series of measurable rainfall events this spring could significantly improve the current situation.

“It’s a very important time of the year for rangeland, for getting some water on the surface,” Todey said of the late spring rains. “If we’re not getting that significant precipitation, we’re presetting ourselves for drought conditions and the continuation of drought conditions.”

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Despite April snows, drought persists across Montana

