Great Falls, MT

SUPER STATE: The 16 best girls basketball players in Montana

By Lee Vernoy, Great Falls Tribune
 2 days ago

After a two-year hiatus initiated by the outbreak of COVID-19 and the brief curtailing of all things sports around the world, the Great Falls Tribune Super State teams are making a triumphant return.

On this day, we reveal the 16 top girls basketball players from all four Montana High School Association classes. While not all of these girls played on a state championship team, they were selected to the All-Conference and All-State teams in their particular classification.

It is not exactly equally spaced between the four classes. Four Class AA players made the squad, but only two from Class A. The B and C classifications each got four players.

I did contact several coaches to get their thoughts on who should by named to this elite squad and did get several informed suggestions, some even going into the other classes and giving their thoughts.

Unfortunately, we were unable to get statistics and, in some cases, photos of all 16 members of the squad. But any one of these girls to quote Marietta Boyce of Class C State Champion Roy-Winifred could be an asset to any teams.

MADELINE and ISABELLE HEGGEM, Roy-Winifred Outlaws

Madeline (6-1 senior): 11 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals per game

Isabelle (6-5 sophomore): 12 pts., 9 rebs., 2 assists, 2 steals per game

Co-head coach Marietta Boyce on the Heggem sisters: "They're definitely an asset to any team! They can score in the paint, shoot the 3, handle the ball and dominate the boards. They're also team players who can distribute the ball well. On defense, they make it very difficult to get to the rim; both can alter shots and average a couple of blocks per game. Izzy should have fun the next couple of years, since she has two years of high school left, but we're going to miss Madeline, our captain and a born leader. She will do well at the next level!"

BROOKE BERRY, Billings Skyview Falcons

6-0 senior, 16.3 pts., 3.25 assists, 2.56 steals, 48.6 FG pct.

Brooke reached a milestone in her high school career when she scored her 1,000th career point on January 8 at Swarthout Fieldhouse against Great Falls High. She helped the Lady Falcons to another milestone in March as the Falcons beat the Missoula Hellgate Knights 54-44 for the team's first-ever state championship.

LAUREN (Lolo) LINDSETH, C.M. Russell Rustlers

5-10 senior, 11.4 pts., 6.8 rebs., 2.2 assists, 2.75 steals, 56.9 FG pct., 69.3 FT pct.

Four-year starter in three varsity sports (volleyball, basketball, softball), has never played a JV game. Three-time All State in basketball, three-time All-State in volleyball. Signed to play volleyball at Montana State next fall.

Brian Crosby, former CMR head coach on Lolo: "You look at our Hall of Fame, and you see that we don't have very many two-time All-State selections, let alone a three-timer ... she works hard at everything she does. Nobody puts in more time in the gym than she does ... the other thing to take into consideration is her place in the history of this school ... a four-year starter for three varsity sports at a Class AA school. That never happens. She's obviously special, and I don't know if I will ever coach someone like that again ... tremendous teammate, the kind of kid who cares more about team success over her own accomplishments ... I don't know if I've ever seen someone universally liked by other teams and fans. She's a lot like (former CMR, Stanford University and pro player) Josh Huestis in that regard."

LIV WANGERIN, Plentywood Wildcats

5-10 senior, 17 pts., 8 rebs. per game

Liv's father and head coach Randy Wangerin: "She sprained her ankle and played hurt through divisionals and the state tournament. She really sucked it up and gutted it out."

KYLA MOMBERG, Box Elder Lady Bears

5-9 senior, 15 pts., 6.5 rebs, 3 assists, 4 steals, per game

Head coach Joel Rosette: "A dominant player for the Lady Bears, she's a three-time All-State selection who was a member of the State Champion 2019 team as a freshman. She will join her sister Joelnell at Montana Western next fall."

SADIE FILIUS, Havre Blue Ponies

5-5 senior, 8.7 pts., 5 rebounds, 3.2 assists per game, 86 FT pct. Led Blue Ponies to three of the last four state championships at Havre (2019, 2021, 2022)

Head coach Dustin Kraske: "Arguably the greatest winner in Havre High School girls' basketball history. Puts team accomplishment above individual, a great leader and a privilege to coach."

ALLISON KUNZE, Malta M-Ettes

6-0 junior, 15 pts., 9.5 rebs. per game, 51.0 FG pct.

Malta head coach Nate Hammond characterized Allison as "steady and smooth ... such a pleasure (to coach) for the last three years. She's very smart and understands the game as well. At 5-10, you get put under the basket a lot, and she's made a pretty good living in the paint, leading us in rebounding three times and in scoring twice. This year she showed just how comfortable she was bringing it up the floor and facing the basket."

SABRINA HARSH, Glasgow Scotties

6-0 sophomore, 13.6 pts., 8.1 rebs., 2 steals, 1.2 blocks per game

Glasgow head coach Cami Graham: "Sabrina came to our program in December and was a huge spark for our team, leading the Scotties in points per game, rebounds and blocked shots. She was a huge part of our team success, especially at the (Class B) state tournament."

RACHEL VAN BLARICOM, Jefferson Panthers

5-9 senior, 15.6 pts., 7.9 rebs., 3 assists, 4.6 steals per game

Rachel led the Panthers to the Class B state championship game, where they dropped a 56-43 decision to the Colstrip Fillies.

CANZAS HISBADHORSE, Colstrip Fillies

6-0 senior, no stats available

Canzas helped guide the Fillies to the Class B state championship, where they defeated Jefferson 56-43 in the final.

MYA HANSEN, Billings Central Rams

5-9 senior, 17.6 pts., 4.5 rebs., 2.6 assists, 2.1 steals per game

Mya is the 2022 Gatorade Girls' Basketball Player of the Year for the State of Montana, helping the Lady Rams to this year's state championship game in Class A. The Rams lost that game to Havre 37-30.

BRENNA WILLIAMS, Billings Skyview Falcons (no photo available)

6-2 sophomore, 14.2 pts., 9.2 rebs., 2.44 assists, 1.81 steals per game, 70.6 FT pct.

Along with teammate Brooke Berry, Brenna helped the Falcons win their first-ever Class AA state girls' basketball title with a 54-44 win over Missoula Hellgate in the finale.

Prep basketball updates: Crosby steps down as CMR girls' mentor

ALEX COVILL, Missoula Hellgate Knights (no photo available)

6-6 junior, 13.2 pts., 5 rebs., 3 blocks per game, 72.9 FG pct., 49.1 FG pct, 70.9 FT pct.

Alex led all of Class AA in field goal percentage at 72.9 and was fifth in scoring. Her Lady Knights dropped the state championship game to Billings Skyview 54-44.

BAYLEE SAYLER, Missoula Hellgate Knights (no photo available)

6-0 senior, 12.4 pts., 3.8 rebs., 2.94 assists per game, 46.2 FG pct., 80.6 FT pct.

Baylee led all of Class AA from the charity stripe with a free throw percentage of 80.6. Taylee helped the Lady Knights reach the state championship game last March, where the Knights fell to Skyview 54-44. It was during the first round of the state tournament against C.M. Russell when Baylee broke the 1,000-point plateau for her career.

TAYLEE CHIRRICK, Billings West Golden Bears (no photo available)

5-11 sophomore, 12.6 pts, 7.9 rebs., 4.25 assists, 4.06 steals per game, 44.6 FG pct., 37.0 3-pt pct.

Taylee led Class AA in assists and steals and was ranked in the top 10 in scoring and rebounding. Her team reached the semifinals of the state tournament, where they lost to Hellgate and were eliminated by Kalispell Flathead Saturday morning.

