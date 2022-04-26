Judge invites Disney to relocate to Texas

One of the more attractive reasons to vacation to Disney World is the Florida weather, but how would you feel about going to the theme park if it was in Texas?

A judge tweeted out a letter on April 21 directed at Disney, saying that the company should relocate to Texas after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill on Friday that revoked their special tax status.

The decision that removed Disney's ability to self-govern themselves in Florida comes after the company has publicly opposed the "Don't Say Gay" law that was recently signed by DeSantis.

Judge KP George of Fort Bend County, Texas wrote the letter to Disney CEO Bob Chapek and invited the company to move to a "welcoming and diverse place to do business."

"From Timone & Pumba to Tinker Bell, Disney characters are as diverse as Fort Bend County families," George tweeted . "I welcome @Disney to visit Fort Bend County as your next destination while you face attacks from the modern day political extremists like @RonDeSantisFL."

"While you, your company, employees, and diverse fans face authoritarian, anti-business, and culture war attacks from extremists in Florida, we in Fort Bend are more than ready to welcome the Disney family with thousands of good paying jobs and billions of dollars of investments," George said in the letter.

George also released a letter to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, inviting the social media company to move to Fort Bend as well.

"The word 'Texas' comes from the Caddo Native American word for 'friend.' @Disney and @Twitter would find a welcoming and diverse community in Fort Bend County to relocate their operations," George tweeted with a gif of Toy Story characters.

He continued to tweet out invitations to both companies to move to Texas where their businesses can avoid "culture war attacks from extremists in Florida."

"While @Disney & @Twitter employees and fans face authoritarian, anti-business, and culture war attacks from extremists in Florida, we in Fort Bend are more than ready to welcome the Disney family with thousands of good paying jobs and billions of dollars of investments," George tweeted.

Texas isn't the only state that has offered to be the new home to Disney if they decide to relocate, as Colorado Gov. Jared Polis also tweeted out an invitation to the company on April 19.

"Florida’s authoritarian socialist attacks on the private sector are driving businesses away. In CO, we don’t meddle in affairs of companies like @Disney or @Twitter," Polis tweeted . "Hey @Disney we're ready for Mountain Disneyland and @twitter we’re ready for Twitter HQ2, whoever your owners are."

"We will grant Mickey and Minnie full asylum in Colorado," Polis added .