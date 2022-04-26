ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Student loan forgiveness: Biden tells lawmakers he’s still considering it

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1frKly_0fL24VzG00

(NEXSTAR) – Under the Biden administration, roughly $17 billion in federal student loan debt has been canceled for some 725,000 borrowers. While that may seem like a lot, it actually equates to about 1% of the $1.6 trillion in federal student debt Americans have. But new reports say President Biden may be gearing up to change that.

During his campaign, Biden supported forgiving $10,000 per federal borrower. Some Democrats are calling for $50,000 per borrower while many others are asking for a completely clean slate for those with student loan debt. Pressure is mounting as the end of the payment moratorium – set to expire on August 31 – and midterm elections near.

Who qualifies for $17B in student loan forgiveness Biden has approved so far?

In a private meeting with House Democrats this week, Biden reportedly “gave strong indications” that his administration is preparing to take executive action on forgiving student loans in the coming months, The Washington Post and CBS report. While speaking with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, Biden laid out his plans, according to reports. The CHC has not yet responded to Nexstar’s request for comment.

Within that meeting, Biden said he was reviewing the appropriate legal option, Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-CA) said during an interview . Cárdenas added that Biden expressed his belief that he has the power to take some sort of action regarding student loan forgiveness.

There has been confusion surrounding whether Biden does actually have that power. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said he lacks legal authority, instead commenting “That would be an act of Congress.” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, on the other hand, has argued Biden could do it under the same legal provision Trump used to delay payments and interest accrual at the start of the pandemic, The Hill reports .

Student debt to be erased for 40K borrowers, 3.6M brought closer to cancelation: Here’s why

According to The Hill , Biden requested a memo from the Department of Education on his authority to forgive student debt through an executive order a year ago, but the administration hasn’t announced whether that memo is complete.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki reiterated that Biden “would make a decision about any cancellation of student debt before the conclusion of the pause on student loans” during a press briefing Monday.

So far, the Biden administration has approved roughly $17 billion in student loan forgiveness for multiple reasons, including changes to “longstanding failures in the student loan programs.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

New details show extent of GOP effort to unwind Trump’s loss

Documents and texts stemming from the House investigation into Jan. 6, 2021, offer new details about the extent House Republicans, particularly members of the Freedom Caucus, were involved in plans to unwind the 2020 election — even as lawyers at the White House warned them their proposals could be illegal.
POTUS
WDVM 25

Sen. Capito, GOP lawmakers condemn Biden’s plan for illegal immigration

WASHINGTON, DC (WOWK) — Senate Republicans gathered Wednesday to address illegal immigration and condemn the Biden Administration’s plan to lift Title 42. Speakers fully pointed the finger at the Biden Administration, calling illegal immigration a “Biden border crisis,” “policy insanity” and a “disaster caused by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.” According to Senate Republicans, illegal […]
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Furious Megyn Kelly slams AOC for calling for student loan repayments to be cancelled before Biden paused them: 'Why should I be paying for these snot-nosed college kids'

Former Fox News star-turned-conservative talk radio host Megyn Kelly blasted progressive Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for advocating for student loan forgiveness, declaring that she does not want to pay for the college education of 'snot-nosed' kids. Kelly weighed in on the hot-button issue Monday while interviewing the hosts of the popular...
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Tony Cárdenas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar#Americans#Democrats#House#The Washington Post#Cbs#Chc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fortune

Biden administration to cancel student loan debt for at least 40,000 borrowers. It could wipe out $3.9 billion

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The Biden administration announced new reforms for public service loan forgiveness (PSLF) and income-driven repayment (IDR) plans Tuesday that will wipe away the debt of tens of thousands of borrowers and help millions more get closer to forgiveness.
EDUCATION
CNBC

Biden administration may make it easier for defrauded student loan borrowers to get forgiveness

The Biden administration is moving to make it easier for people who've been defrauded by their colleges to get their federal student debt forgiven. Since President Joe Biden has been in office, the U.S. Department of Education has already canceled around $2 billion in student loans for more than 100,000 borrowers who have filed borrower defense to repayment applications, which allege fraud and deception against a school.
POTUS
Matt Lillywhite

Student Loan Forgiveness Is A Possibility, Says Democratic Senator

A top Democratic Senator recently said that President Biden is more open to enacting widespread student loan forgiveness than ever before. According to Forbes, "Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) told a virtual gathering of student loan borrower activists on Wednesday that he is in active discussions with President Biden about initiating some form of wide-scale student loan forgiveness, and that Biden is increasingly receptive to the idea."
The Independent

Biden administration announces cancellation of student loans for 40,000 Americans amid renewed pressure

Joe Biden’s administration is finally taking action on student loans as it faces mounting pressure to do something to prove to voters that it can take tangible action to improve their lives before the 2022 midterms later this year.The US Department of Education on Tuesday announced that it would open a review of borrowing practices aimed at “addressing historical failures in the administration of the federal student loan programs” which it said would result in immediate forgiveness of student loans for 40,000 Americans.The review is also expected to result in the department granting at least three years of loan credit...
COLLEGES
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy