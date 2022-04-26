ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

As Oakland teachers plan Friday strike, district tells families to keep kids home

By Matt Bigler
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03V6vF_0fL24HsK00

Oakland public school officials are asking parents not to bring their children to school on Friday, as teachers in the city say they are moving forward with a one-day strike protesting the district's plan to close, merge or downsize nearly a dozen schools over the next two years.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

Kyla Johnson-Trammell, the Oakland Unified School District superintendent, wrote in a letter to parents on Tuesday morning that they shouldn't send their children to school on Friday because of anticipated staffing issues.

Johnson-Trammell said the anticipated strike is illegal because it's not over a health and safety dispute or a contract, and the district previously threatened to sue .

Oakland Education Association officials on Tuesday said more than 75% of its members approved the walkout, characterizing it as a last resort during a press conference.

"We've done every single thing that we can think of to express just how harmful these closures are," Oakland Education Association Vice President Kampala Taiz-Rancifer said.

The 11 schools that will close, merge or downsize over the next two years have student bodies that are, on average, 78% Black or Hispanic, according to Oakland Unified data. During the 2020-21 school year, 69.5% of the district's students were Black or Hispanic.

Teachers like Bethany Meyer are hopeful that Friday's action will cause the school board to reverse its February decision.

"Our schools and our communities are powerful, and I believe we're doing the right thing," she said.

Officials voted to close, merge or downsize the schools because of declining enrollment. The Oakland Education Association alleged on Tuesday that the district is the party acting illegally, by not abiding by a 2019 agreement to engage with families before announcing school closures.

If the strike moves forward on Friday, the district said the lost school day could be made up later this year, but not without negotiations with the teachers union.

LISTEN to KCBS Radio
FAVORITE KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 2

Related
KTLA

Nearly 100 test positive for COVID-19 after Bay Area prom

Nearly 100 students who attended a high school prom in California have tested positive for COVID-19, the latest outbreak as schools navigate a return to normal amid the ongoing pandemic. Masks were strongly recommended at the San Mateo High School prom on April 9 but many students chose not to wear them, said Laura Chalkley, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Mail

Minnesota professor is ordered to give back $120,000 she raised in honor of Philando Castile but KEPT instead of paying down school children's lunch debts

A Minnesota college professor who organized a viral online fundraiser to pay off student lunch debts in Philando Castile's name has been ordered to repay $120,000 that prosecutors said she pocketed. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office last week announced that it had reached a settlement agreement with Pamela Fergus,...
ADVOCACY
Parents Magazine

Ruby Bridges Paid a High Price for Going to An All-White School—And Black Kids Today Are Too

When 6-year-old Ruby Bridges walked into William Frantz Elementary School on November 14, 1960, her community placed indescribable hope in her footsteps. But the familiar images of her small frame surrounded by an angry white mob, federal marshals, and her mother only tell part of the story. Bridges went down in history as the representation of integration, the fulfilled promise of the U.S. Supreme Court's unanimous 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision outlawing segregation in schools. Her mother hoped this meant her daughter would finally have access to the quality education she deserved. But at least for a while, those steps into her elementary school marked a harder life, not a better one.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Education
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Education
US News and World Report

Nearly Half of Teachers Had Students Who Never Showed Up to Class Last Year: Report

Nearly half of public school teachers in the U.S. reported at least one student during the 2020-21 school year who was enrolled but never showed up for class, according to new federal data that provides one of the first glimpses from the national level of the major challenges that sidelined student learning and the types of schools they left behind.
EDUCATION
KTVU FOX 2

Kaiser employee takes own life at Santa Clara medical center

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - A Kaiser hospital employee in Santa Clara took their own life Wednesday at the medical center, a hospital official said. The employee worked at Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center, according to Physician in Chief Dr. Rakesh Chaudhary. "Our hearts go out to the family, friends,...
SANTA CLARA, CA
Vice

The Anti-Vax Trucker Convoy Made a Crucial Error in Messing With Oakland

Everything seemed to be going just peachy for the anti-vaccine trucker convoy’s triumphant return to California—until they went to Oakland. The convoy participants made a crucial error when they decided to protest a local politician (who proposed an abortion bill they oppose) and rolled into the quiet Oakland neighborhood of Rockridge last Friday. As chronicled in a YouTube video by Rise Images, the truckers were flipped off, sworn at, impeded by a man standing in the road, and pelted with eggs.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teachers Union#Kcbs Radio#Icymi#Ousdnews
YourCentralValley.com

Where is the real center of California?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search the center point of California online and you will likely be directed to a plaque outside of North Fork. The Madera County community famously advertises itself as the center point of the Golden State on its entrance sign (just below the name itself). A little bit more digging and you […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
psychologytoday.com

How to Cut Disparities in School Suspension Rates

A 40-minute online empathy exercise with teachers has shown to reduce the risk their students are suspended over the school year. This empathy exercise is most effective for racially stigmatized students in school, cutting the racial gap in suspensions by up to 45%. The benefits of this empathy exercise appear...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
FOX26

Girl hurt after fight at Baltimore high school

WBFF) — A girl was hurt after a fight Wednesday at Digital Harbor High School in the city's Federal Hill section, according to Baltimore City Public Schools. Sources had told WBFF earlier that multiple students have suffered minor injuries during a stabbing. A woman outside the school told reporters that her grandson had been stabbed in the back of the head.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The 74

New Data: Innovations in 161 Schools to Aid Marginalized Students

Encouraging innovation in schools right now can feel sorely out of touch with educators’ current realities. As I heard a school leader say in a focus group last fall, pushing for innovation is like “trying to remodel your kitchen when your living room is on fire.” But new data suggests that some schools are finding […]
EDUCATION
Slate

When Your Kid Has No Teachers at All

For the past few months, Dylan Peers McCoy, who covers education for the Indianapolis public radio station WFYI, has been hearing stories of parents who show up at their local public school only to find out their kids have no teachers—and these missing teachers work in special education. McCoy knew special educators often struggle with paperwork, along with the stress of managing kids with complicated needs. But it wasn’t till she got a few teachers on the phone that she realized exactly how their burnout was snowballing. Having so many missing colleagues meant that the teachers who got left behind were fending for themselves. On Wednesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with McCoy about why schools around the country are struggling to keep teachers in special education classrooms. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy