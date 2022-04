Click here to read the full article. Saying “it finally happened, I have the Covid,” singer Brandi Carlile announced yesterday that she has canceled her scheduled performance at this weekend’s Stagecoach country music festival in in Indio, California. In an Instagram video posted on Wednesday, Carlile said, “Hey, buddies. It finally happened. I have the Covid so I won’t be able to come to Stagecoach. It’s horrible. I’m a few days in and I have a chest infection, but I think I turned a corner today and I’m starting to feel a little better. I just wanted to let everybody know...

INDIO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO