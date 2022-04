PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A suspect has been apprehended after police say a 17-year-old girl was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened on the 2200 block of North Uber Street on Monday. Police say the 17-year-old was shot in the buttocks and left hip. She was transported to an area hospital and placed in critical condition. An apprehension was made and a weapon was recovered from the scene. No further information is available at this time. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO