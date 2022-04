Both Killeen, Texas and Copperas Cove, Texas will get new VA Clinics that should be open by this fall. Great news for Veterans looking for Veterans Affairs medical care a little closer to home, as two new locations should be up and running by fall of this year. Our news partners at KWTX report that Veteran Affairs officials announced that Potomac Valor Healthcare and Primary Care Solutions, Inc. were awarded 10 year contracts for the new locations.

COPPERAS COVE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO