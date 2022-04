ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The American Red Cross of Greater Rochester started its "Sound the Alarm" campaign Thursday by giving away some free smoke alarms. Assemblyman Demond Meeks (D, 137) was there for the kick off at the Red Cross Blood Donation Center in West Henrietta because his district includes a large portion of the City of Rochester, which the Red Cross says experiences a significantly higher number of home fires per capita than other areas in the region.

