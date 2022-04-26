ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker County, TX

Evidence-tampering charges dismissed against former USA Gymnastics CEO Steve Penny

By JOHN BARR AND DAN MURPHY
ABC News
 2 days ago

Charges of evidence tampering against former USA Gymnastics president and CEO Steve Penny have been dismissed, according to court documents filed last week in Walker County, Texas. The dismissal closes a chapter in a criminal case in which survivors of disgraced Team USA doctor Larry Nassar's sexual abuse had...

abcnews.go.com

Rolling Stone

FBI Allowed Larry Nassar to Continue ‘Wreaking His Sick Terror,’ Abuse Survivors Claim

Click here to read the full article. Thirteen former gymnasts have taken the next step toward justice regarding the alleged mishandling of their allegations of sexual abuse at the hands of USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, filing complaints against the FBI and requesting damages totaling $130 million.  Last year, a scathing report by the Inspector General revealed the FBI had botched its investigation into Nassar’s abuse, largely by failing to act quickly on the allegations and that the agency’s failures had allowed the doctor to abuse 100 women and girls under the guise of medical treatment for an additional 16 months...
The Intercept

As Execution Looms, Mounting Evidence Points to Melissa Lucio’s Innocence

As Johnny Galvan flipped through YouTube videos on his flat-screen TV, Melissa Lucio’s face smiled back at him. She did not look like the woman he’d helped send to death row almost 15 years earlier. Here was a young Lucio posing in a feathered ’80s haircut, a hint of teal eyeshadow matching her outfit. There was an older Lucio laughing, her infant son John sitting in her lap. But then there was a more familiar image, the one repeatedly printed in the newspaper: Lucio’s mugshot; her eyes seemingly vacant, her mouth turned downward.
MassLive.com

Man sentenced to prison after using Fini Shoes, featured on Ellen Degeneres’ 12 Days of Giveaways, for money laundering, feds say

A 29-year-old New York man was sentenced to prison after his involvement in multiple criminal schemes, including fraudulent COVID pandemic-related assistance claims, money laundering and romance scams. In 2021, Damilola Adepoju pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft. He was sentenced by U.S....
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
americanmilitarynews.com

3 Oklahoma sisters, incl. Marine veteran, get federal prison for plot to ambush, kill Florida couple

Three Oklahoma sisters have been sentenced to federal prison for plotting to kill to a man and his wife outside a rural Walker County convenience store nearly three years ago. Tierzah Mapson, 29, Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, devised an elaborate conspiracy that read like a made-for-television movie with binoculars, disguises, secret campsites, “good luck beads” and lies – lots of them. The plan, according to FBI authorities, was to coax the father of Tierzah Mapson’s baby and his new wife to Alabama to meet at a place under the guise of a visitation exchange but instead to shoot and kill them.
L'Observateur

St. John Tax Preparer Sentenced to Prison for Conspiracy and Filing Fraudulent Tax Returns

WASHINGTON – A Louisiana woman was sentenced today to one year and one day in prison for conspiring to defraud the United States and helping clients file false tax returns. On Nov. 14, 2019, Brittany Patterson, of St. John the Baptist Parish, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States and aiding and assisting in the filing of false tax returns. According to court documents, Michegel Butler owned Crown Tax Service LLC, where Patterson worked as a tax return preparer. From approximately January 2013 through April 2013, Patterson, Butler and others conspired to inflate their clients’ refunds by preparing tax returns claiming false Schedule C businesses, dependents and dependent care expenses. To substantiate the false income and expenses reported on their tax returns, Patterson and the other co-conspirators directed clients to fill out fraudulent receipts. They also encouraged some clients to buy or sell the personal identification information of dependents that could be falsely reported on tax returns.
