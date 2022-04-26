ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Authorities ID man who was shot, killed outside Montana bar

KULR8
 2 days ago

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Authorities on Tuesday identified a 29-year-old Billings man as the victim of a weekend shooting...

www.kulr8.com

KFYR-TV

Judge keeps bond set at $500,000 for Montana woman accused of homicide

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has set bond at $500,000 for a Montana woman arrested in connection with the January homicide of 50-year-old Christopher Wetzstein. Prosecutors say evidence connects 51-year-old Lyndsee Brewer to the death of Wetzstein. They say the state crime lab determined a handgun found...
BISMARCK, ND
KULR8

Woman arrested in connection to Sidney homicide

UPDATE: APRIL 27 AT 10:33 A.M. The following is a press release from the Sidney Police Department:. Lyndsee Colette Brewer, 51, was arrested on Tuesday, April 26th, 2022 in Miles City. Montana in connection with the homicide of Christopher Arthur Wetzstein. On January 28, 2022, officers with the Sidney Police Department were dispatched to an apartment building on the 900 block of 3rd Street NW after receiving a request for a welfare check for an individual who had failed to show up at work. The responding officers subsequently located a male subject, Christopher A. Wetzstein, age 50, deceased in his bed with an apparent gunshot wound to his head. An autopsy determined the manner of death to be a homicide with the cause of death due to the gunshot wound.
SIDNEY, MT
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Elk Slams Right Into A Moving Car Trying To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
MONTANA STATE
95.7 KEZJ

7 Worst Animals to be Attacked by in Idaho

Being attacked by an animal is some people's worst fear. The thought of being clawed, bitten, and potentially eaten does not sound like a fun time. While the thought of seeing a wild animal up close sounds like a once-in-a-lifetime chance, depending on the animal, it doesn't always go according to plan. When you get away with an awesome photo or video, it is an amazing story and a moment you will never forget, but when things go south, it is entirely different. Recently, a hiker in Montana was killed by a grizzly bear, and weeks before that a man was attacked by a moose in Idaho. With these attacks and death happening, it got me thinking about what would be the worst animal to be attacked by in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
KULR8

Heavy police presence on Windsor Circle South

BILLINGS, Mont. - There is a heavy police presence in the area of Windsor Circle South in Billings Thursday. Our reporter on scene said the Billings Police Bomb Squad Truck is at the scene. The FBI's public information officer, Sandra Barker, told Montana Right Now, “We are conducting court-authorized activity...
BILLINGS, MT

