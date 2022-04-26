Baltimore's top leaders respond as HBO series based on City's disgraced Gun Trace Task Force debuts

An HBO miniseries, based on the Baltimore Police Department's disgraced Gun Trace Task Force, debuted Monday night on HBO Max.

The miniseries called “We Own This City” will have six episodes that will air every Monday through May.

Based on a true story written by Justin Fenton, “We Own This City," tells of the rise and corrupt fall of Baltimore City’s Gun Trace Task Force, and its corruption scandal.

Baltimore Mayor responds after HBO series 'We Own This City' debuts

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott was asked about what image the series reflects for the city.

“We’ve been through this before. This isn’t the first time we have had a show like this,” Mayor Scott said. “This isn’t a fairytale. We know that the Gun Trace Task Force, the violent crime impact section, we know that members were out there, supposedly to take away the most violent criminals and they became them themselves.”

Mayor Scott went on to say we need to focus on the positives while learning from the past.

“We have to continue to focus on the great things that are happening in this city, the events we are having,” Mayor Scott said. “We have to continue to showcase great things happening in this city, and understanding and learning from that history.”

Commissioner Harrison talks about HBO's 'We Own This City'

Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Michael Harrison also released a statement.

I do not have any advanced knowledge on how the department is portrayed," Harrison said before the show aired. "I do know it recounts this dark chapter in our department's history. Since my arrival in Baltimore, reducing violent crime, ensuring effective accountibility structures and having a departmental culture of integrity has been among my highest priorities."

"Early in my tenure, it became clear that the unfolding of the GTTF stories through the voices of community members, press accounts and sworn testimony has disclosed a cancer from the BPD that was disturbing and wholly contrary to what the department's value and commitment to fair, impartial and ethical law enforcement."

The same team behind 'The Wire' created 'We Own This City.'

Jon Bernthal portrays former sergeant Wayne Jenkins. Baltimore native Josh Charles will portray former officer Daniel Hersl. Jamie Hector, who played Marlo on 'The Wire,' will play former detective Sean Suiter.

The man playing the role of Deputy Commissioner Dean Palmere will be actor Chris Anderson.

Anderson is being typecast because he is a police officer with the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

