Baltimore, MD

Baltimore's top leaders respond as HBO series based on City's disgraced Gun Trace Task Force debuts

By WMAR Staff
 4 days ago
An HBO miniseries, based on the Baltimore Police Department's disgraced Gun Trace Task Force, debuted Monday night on HBO Max.

The miniseries called “We Own This City” will have six episodes that will air every Monday through May.

Based on a true story written by Justin Fenton, “We Own This City," tells of the rise and corrupt fall of Baltimore City’s Gun Trace Task Force, and its corruption scandal.

Baltimore Mayor responds after HBO series 'We Own This City' debuts

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott was asked about what image the series reflects for the city.

“We’ve been through this before. This isn’t the first time we have had a show like this,” Mayor Scott said. “This isn’t a fairytale. We know that the Gun Trace Task Force, the violent crime impact section, we know that members were out there, supposedly to take away the most violent criminals and they became them themselves.”

Mayor Scott went on to say we need to focus on the positives while learning from the past.

“We have to continue to focus on the great things that are happening in this city, the events we are having,” Mayor Scott said. “We have to continue to showcase great things happening in this city, and understanding and learning from that history.”

Commissioner Harrison talks about HBO's 'We Own This City'

Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Michael Harrison also released a statement.

I do not have any advanced knowledge on how the department is portrayed," Harrison said before the show aired. "I do know it recounts this dark chapter in our department's history. Since my arrival in Baltimore, reducing violent crime, ensuring effective accountibility structures and having a departmental culture of integrity has been among my highest priorities."

"Early in my tenure, it became clear that the unfolding of the GTTF stories through the voices of community members, press accounts and sworn testimony has disclosed a cancer from the BPD that was disturbing and wholly contrary to what the department's value and commitment to fair, impartial and ethical law enforcement."

The same team behind 'The Wire' created 'We Own This City.'

Jon Bernthal portrays former sergeant Wayne Jenkins. Baltimore native Josh Charles will portray former officer Daniel Hersl. Jamie Hector, who played Marlo on 'The Wire,' will play former detective Sean Suiter.

The man playing the role of Deputy Commissioner Dean Palmere will be actor Chris Anderson.

Anderson is being typecast because he is a police officer with the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Comments / 13

Ravensgal 6
3d ago

Do something about the crime and maybe you'll get more people to come and support the things you are planning. I don't take my family to Baltimore City because bullets don't have names.

CBS Baltimore

‘It Is Senseless:’ Slain Fells Point Bouncer Mourned As Brazen Shootings Rise In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marco Nunez, a 30-year-old father, is one of Baltimore’s latest homicide victims. A makeshift memorial marks the spot where he was shot and killed early Monday morning in Fells Point. Police said the bouncer was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside Riptide Bar in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Nunez was trying to “prevent an altercation between two groups” when he was shot, police said. “The city should be safe,” said Frank Desimone, a longtime property owner in Fells Point. “It’s horrible. A person is alive one day...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Inside The GTTF: What Happened To The Officers In Baltimore’s Biggest Police Corruption Scandal

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s largest police corruption scandal is in the national spotlight with a new HBO drama. WJZ has covered the real-life Gun Trace Task Force investigation since the first indictments in 2017. At least 13 officers were brought down on allegations that included robbing citizens, stealing and selling drugs, falsifying reports and overtime and trying to cover it all up. Where are the disgraced Gun Trace Task Force officers now? All but two remain in federal prison. The ringleader, former Sergeant Wayne Jenkins, admitted committing multiple armed robberies and stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in drugs. He is serving the harshest...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott, Commissioner Harrison React To GTTF Mini-Series ‘We Own This City’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In a four-minute video to BPD staff, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison addressed the premiere of HBO’s “We Own This City,” a mini-series on the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force. Harrison said he has not seen any of the six-episode series and does not know how the department will be portrayed. The show, which premiered Monday, tells the story of corruption in the unit, whose officers were convicted of racketeering, armed robbery, selling drugs, falsifying overtime and planting evidence on suspects they arrested. “The type of behavior exhibited by the GTTF should never have been allowed to occur,” Harrison says...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Convicted Ocean City Killer Benjamin Sifrit Denied Parole

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Parole Commission on Thursday denied parole for Benjamin Sifrit who was convicted of murdering a Virginia couple in Ocean City on Memorial Day Weekend in 2002, according to authorities. Sifrit is serving 38 years in prison for the murder of Joshua Ford and Martha Crutchley. He and his then-wife Erica were both convicted of killing the couple inside a condo after a night of partying. Two parole commissioners heard his case, according to the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services. This was Sifrit’s first parole hearing. It was held at Roxbury Correctional Institution in Hagerstown, which is where Sifrit resides, according to authorities. The hearing lasted one hour and was attended by two parole commissioners, correctional service staff said. Sifrit and his former wife—who is serving a life sentence in Jessup— have both filed numerous appeals all of which have failed. Sifrit’s current mandatory release date is in 2030 but may change based on credits he earns while incarcerated, according to correctional service staff.
OCEAN CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Highlandtown Residents Question Police Response To City Crime After Shootout

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Residents of Claremont Street in Highlandtown are concerned after a gunfight happened on their street Wednesday. The incident was caught on a doorbell camera. WJZ exclusively obtained the video first. “Lots of shell casings everywhere,” Sani, a resident of Highlandtown, said. “It was crazy. Like a TV show.” The gunshots startled the normally quiet neighborhood Wednesday just before noon. “I used to go out and sit on the porch and after yesterday,” Theresa Landsman of Highlandtown said. “I’m not going to do that anymore.”  We spoke with one neighbor through her doorbell camera. Her camera wasn’t recording at the time of the...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Hollywood comes to Pikesville: Laura Lippman‘s ‘Lady in the Lake’ films in quiet, leafy Baltimore suburb

It takes ashtrays made from spun sugar to create an illusion of glass that can shatter without harming nearby actors. It takes yards and yards of black fabric covering windows to make a bright, sunny day look like night, and it takes a vintage taupe and white Dodge Polara with 1965 Maryland license plates to travel back in time. All were on view Thursday in the 3300 block of Midfield Road in ...
BALTIMORE, MD
