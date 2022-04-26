ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Duck Baseball Game Thread: First of Five vs. Beavers

By Slurms Mac Court
Addicted To Quack
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaseball vs. Oregon State - 4/26 - 6:00 pm - Pac-12 Insider/OSN. The Ducks face off with Oregon State this afternoon in the first of 5 games between the in-state rivals in the next 13 days. The teams play single games in Eugene today and next Tuesday, and then play...

The Oregonian

Former Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Doug Brenner testifies: Workouts that led to rhabdomyolysis ‘completely altered’ football career, life

EUGENE — Former Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Doug Brenner recalled in vivid detail three days of football strength and conditioning workouts that he says “completely altered the course” of his life, robbed him of a possible NFL career and caused long-term damage to his kidneys as a result of rhabdomyolysis.
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Franck Kepnang transfers to Washington Huskies

According to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, former Oregon Ducks center Franck Kepnang has transferred to none other than Washington. Oregon had an overabundance of centers in 2021-22 with N’Faly Dante the only one getting significant playing time. Of those four, two have transferred out with Isaac Johnson going to Utah State. In his two years at Oregon, Kepnang averaged 4.1 points and 2.5 rebounds a game. But he quickly became a fan favorite with his size and excitable attitude. When the big 7-foot, 280-pounder made a great play, everyone knew it, especially when it came to him blocking the ball that went into the fourth row. It’s a big blow to lose his kind of talent. The four-star recruit had reclassified before coming to Oregon, so he’s still on the younger side. Kepnang is just coming into his own. But it’s even a bigger blow to see him go to the rival Huskies. He should be a good fit for coach Mike Hopkins’ patented 2-3 zone. The Dawgs went 17-15 last season and missed the post-season entirely. List Oregon lands in top-5 for WR Jurrion Dickey after becoming favorites for commitment
KHQ Right Now

Towering tackle Ashton Tripp, from Kennewick, commits to Washington State

PULLMAN – Washington State secured an in-state commitment Thursday from towering offensive tackle Ashton Tripp, a class of 2023 product from Kennewick. Tripp stands 6-foot-7 and weighs 285 pounds. The three-star prospect had recruiting interest from Washington, Boise State, Eastern Washington and Montana State, but his only offer listed on 247Sports.com came from WSU.
KENNEWICK, WA
Chronicle

Bearcats Finish Fifth, T-Birds Seventh at Cowlitz Invite

Competing with some of Southwest Washington’s top golf teams, the W.F. West and Tumwater girls golf teams finished fifth and seventh, respectively, at the Cowlitz Invitational Wednesday. The Bearcats, who finished third among 2A squads and fifth overall behind 3A Mountainview, 4A Union, 2A Woodland, and 2A Hockinson, had...
TUMWATER, WA

