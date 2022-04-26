ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee Republicans back away from billion-dollar bill

By Phil Williams
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09NvDY_0fL21MT000

A day after the airing of a NewsChannel 5 investigation, Tennessee House Republicans quietly dropped an effort to force state officials to award a contract potentially worth billions of dollars every year to a politically connected company.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates revealed that the plan to give the TennCare contract to Centene Corp. would have eventually cost taxpayers $90 million annually.

The bill's sponsor, Rep. Charlie Baum, R-Murfreesboro, made no mention of the proposal when his bill came up Tuesday in the House Finance subcommittee.

With no debate, the subcommittee adopted an amendment that dropped that proposal from an otherwise uncontroversial bill.

NewsChannel 5 reached out to Baum for comment, along with House Speaker Cameron Sexton, who had backed the controversial proposal. So far, we've not received a response.

The controversy arose after Centene submitted a proposal, along with three other companies, to provide healthcare services for the poor through the state's TennCare program. TennCare follows a model that utilizes three such managed-care organizations (MCOs), and the procurement process resulted in the other three companies being selected.

Baum's legislation would have forced TennCare to go to a four-MCO model and to give the contract to Centene, instead of beginning a new procurement process.

Centene filed a formal protest over the awarding of the contract. That protest is awaiting a hearing before the State Protest Board.

Related: Billion-dollar bill would give contract to politically connected company

SPECIAL SECTION: Revealed

Do you have information for our investigation? Email us: investigate@newschannel5.com

Comments / 4

Related
One Green Planet

Petition: Tell Tennessee to Vote Down Bill to Legalize Child Marriage

A new bill proposed by Tennessee state republican Tom Leatherwood would eliminate the current age requirement for marriage and enable alternative forms of marriage to those who conscientiously object to the current pathway to marriage. In other words, this bill would legalize the marriage of adults to children. Removing the...
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC News

Transgender pronoun bill advances in Tennessee's Legislature

A bill that would permit teachers to misgender their transgender students is advancing through Tennessee's state legislature. The measure, SB 2777, would allow the state's public school staff to refuse to "use a student's preferred pronoun when referring to the student if the preferred pronoun is not consistent with the student's biological sex" and protect educators from “civil liability and adverse employment action" for doing so.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murfreesboro, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Murfreesboro, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Sexton
Person
Charlie Baum
The Independent

Idaho Supreme Court halts state law banning abortion at six weeks

Idaho’s Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a state law banning abortions at six weeks of pregnancy, the first law in the US to mirror a similar Texas measure relying on civilian enforcement through lawsuits aimed at providers.The ruling on 9 April – stemming from a legal challenge from Planned Parenthood – means the law will not go into effect as planned on 22 April as both sides file briefs stating their case before judges reach a final decision.“Patients across Idaho can breathe a sigh of relief tonight,” said Rebecca Gibron, interim CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Republicans#Tennessee House#Centene Corp#House Finance
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
Fox News

MSNBC’s Wallace agrees with Democrat lawmaker, second trimester abortion bans ‘extreme’ ‘grotesque’

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace was in total agreement with her Democrat guest on Thursday that Florida’s 15-week-abortion ban was "extreme" and "grotesque." The bill signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., prohibits abortions after 15-weeks of pregnancy, which is during the second trimester of pregnancy. Recent polls show the majority of Americans believe that abortions should be illegal once in the second trimester.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Tennessee governor signs transgender athlete penalty bill

Tennessee will soon add harsh penalties against public schools that allow transgender athletes to participate in girls’ sports, under legislation recently signed into law by Republican Gov. Bill Lee. Lee quietly signed the proposal last Friday without comment. The governor had previously signed a measure last year mandating that...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Nevada Current

States rush to revise their abortion laws as a major U.S. Supreme Court decision nears

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — Abortion access throughout the country could soon depend on a patchwork of state laws if a U.S. Supreme Court dominated by  conservatives overturns the constitutional right it established nearly 50 years ago. The court’s decision on Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban is expected sometime within the next two months. But state legislatures have been […] The post States rush to revise their abortion laws as a major U.S. Supreme Court decision nears appeared first on Nevada Current.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

GOP Tennessee lawmaker suggests burning inappropriate books

A Republican Tennessee lawmaker faced backlash Wednesday after saying on the state House floor that he would burn books that are deemed inappropriate for school libraries, the Tennessean reports. Why it matters: Book burning is a common feature in authoritarian regimes and was a notable practice in Nazi Germany, where...
TENNESSEE STATE
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

25K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy