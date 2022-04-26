ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The US Dollar Is Holding Its Own As The Global Reserve Currency, For Now

By The Daily Upside
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

Don't call it a comeback. Call it a greenback.

Russia's expanding quagmire of a war in Ukraine and the imposition of sanctions on Russia have led global skeptics of the American dollar to call for an end to its status as the world's reserve currency of choice. The greenback responded by hitting a two-year peak this week.

Green Still In on Blue Planet

For years, Chinese authorities have been pushing the narrative of the need to end the dollar's reign as the world's reserve currency -- a fact of global economic life since the 1944 Bretton Woods Agreement. To some, the massive scale of the penalties doled out to Russia over its invasion of Ukraine seemed like an opportune moment to resume talk of toppling the king of the hill.

As much of the Western world imposed sanctions against Russia, several major economies -- China, India, Brazil, and Mexico -- chose to remain neutral, requiring alternative currency arrangements when trading with the aggressor nation. Arrangements like these, the IMF warned last month, could create small currency blocs that dent the dollar's position as a global reserve currency. "We are already seeing that, with some countries renegotiating the currency in which they get paid for trade," IMF managing director Gita Gopinath told the Financial Times . Still, the dollar's appeal to investors is holding fast:

  • The dollar rose to 101.86 against a basket of rivals this week, a level not seen since March 2020. The Federal Reserve's recent rate hikes have been followed by higher US debt yields, suggesting markets are confident the Fed can tame inflation, and bringing foreign investors to US Treasuries.
  • Unlike the Fed, the European Central Bank has been unwinding prior pandemic-era stimulus measures at tortoise speed. The ECB must weigh fears that rate hikes would lead to a sell-off of debt from Spain, Italy, and Greece by pushing yields on more desirable German debt above those for the Mediterranean countries' bonds. That scenario would spell trouble for the euro.

"The dollar typically performs in two extremes: in a scenario of risk aversion, or in a scenario where the US is a clear outperformer," Kristen Macleod, co-head of global foreign exchange sales at Barclays, told The Wall Street Journal . "What we have seen over the past couple of months--since the Russia-Ukraine conflict kicked off--is the dollar is benefiting from a bit of both."

Not So Fast: The dollar makes up 59% of central bank holdings, already the lowest level in a quarter-century. Earlier this year, Blackrock CEO Larry Fink warned the global economy is about to fragment even more: "The Russian invasion of Ukraine has put an end to the globalization we have experienced over the last three decades."



Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gita Gopinath
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Daily Upside#American#Chinese#Bretton Woods Agreement#The Financial Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
Greece
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
97.1 FM Talk

Russia warns of nuclear war

In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
POLITICS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
180K+
Followers
89K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy