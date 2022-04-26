Columbus Association for the Performing Arts: Marquee Awards nominees announced

The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts will celebrate the next of the best in central Ohio high school theater when it serves as host to the Marquee Awards at 7:30 p.m. May 10 at the Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St. in Columbus.

The fourth annual awards are part of a yearlong education and advocacy program that not only sponsors awards but also offers professional training and other opportunities for high school theater students throughout the year. The program is open to schools in Franklin and surrounding counties, according to CAPA education director Amy Handra.

“Central Ohio has a tremendous amount of high school talent,” Handra said. “These students are not only talented but also conscientious and hard-working.”

During the 2021-22 school year, each of the 18 participating high schools submitted a musical theater production for review by the program’s team of professional adjudicators. The team evaluated students/productions for a CAPA Marquee Award in the categories of best actor in a leading role, best actress in a leading role, best actor in a supporting pole, best actress in a supporting role, best musical production, best direction, outstanding ensemble, outstanding student orchestra and outstanding technical execution.

Adjudicators separately evaluated hard-copy nominations in the categories of backstage excellence and outstanding student designer.

“We knew we wanted to spotlight students in the various aspects of a production,” Handra said.

“The program supports the pillars of the (AEP Foundation), which are education and community vitality, which includes support for the arts,” said Janelle Coleman, VP of community engagement and diversity, inclusion and president of the AEP Foundation. “Plus it’s just great to be able to go and see these great performers and to see the excitement of the students and how proud they are of their hard work.”

The Marquee Awards will feature performances and the announcement of the winners in each category. The event is open to the public. Tickets are $15 for students and $25 for adults and are available at capamarqueeawards.com .

“It’s not only about the awards themselves but the opportunity to perform on the Ohio Theatre stage, the same stage as many Broadway actors, and to get to see performers from other schools, which they’re often too busy to do because they’re working on their own production,” Handra said. “There is so much energy and such a celebration of a love for theater.”

Students selected as best actor in a leading role and best actress in a leading role will move on to compete at the national level as official nominees in the categories of best performance by an actor and best performance by an actress at The 2022 Jimmy Awards/National High School Musical Theatre Awards in New York City. The Jimmy Award nominees also will participate in a professional training intensive with theater professionals and industry experts.

“(Marquee Awards) has participated in the Jimmy Awards twice, and we’ve seen that the talent from our areas is competitive with other areas around the country,” Handra said.

CAPA Marquee nominees respond

Nora Root, a senior at Hilliard Darby High School, is a nominee for outstanding student designer for her costume designs for Darby’s production of “Calvin Berger.”

“I’ve been in some form of school theater or a theater-related program for forever,” said Root, whose family members also are involved in the arts.

As the costume master of Darby’s troupe, Root normally maintains costumes.

"But this time I really wanted to do more, so I asked if I could fully design the costumes for (Calvin Berger),” Root said.

She said she first spoke to all the actors because “collaboration (is) the only way to make the costumes come to life.”

“All the feedback was helpful in informing my design choices,” Root said.

She said the school shirts are something she's especially proud of, adding she had a lot of “creative freedom” because the play’s setting, although based on a 19th-century French play, is not otherwise specific in time and place.

New Albany High School’s production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” was nominated for a number of awards.

Edin Kebede, a junior, was nominated for best actress in a leading role for her performance as Ariel.

Kebede said she thought the play, which was performed last fall, appealed to children and adults and the awards are much appreciated.

"I definitely feel like it was a lively show," she said. “And coming out of the pandemic and coming in person with a full, big cast, I think it was a great way to open it up to the community."

Allen DeCarlo, Pickerington High School North Theatre director, said she's flattered to be nominated for best director.

“I am proud of the work my students, staff and crew put into each production and to see our work being recognized with this honor is simply incredible,” she said.

She said “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” was chosen because she knew it would be a challenge for her and the students.

“Producing comedic shows is quite the task,” she said. “On top of making sure our timing is correct, the show requires a lot of improvisation. I knew the students were ready to handle this kind of material, and so was I. … I believe we are able to work well with one another because we trust each other.

"The beauty of what I get to do is work with my students from seventh to 12th grade. We spend years together, and it's been a gift watching them grow.”

Grove City High School was nominated for outstanding ensemble and outstanding student orchestra for its production of “Newsies.”

One of the reasons “Newsies” was selected as the spring musical was because the show features a large ensemble, said Stefanie McConnell, an English teacher and play director.

"Especially this year, the kids got to see what it really looks like to work together to make a production come together and that the work is only as strong as each individual's participation in the whole," she said.

Being part of a musical production gives students an opportunity to learn lessons about teamwork, McConnell said.

"It takes determination to show up to rehearsal and contribute your best," she said. "I always tell students, 'Every time you step on stage, try to pick one thing you can improve and work at doing it better.'"

Worthington Christian School and Thomas Worthington High School were nominated for SpongeBob Musical” and “Mama Mia!” respectively.

“This nomination means a lot to everybody,” said Worthington Christian senior Bekah Shively, who played Pearl in the musical. “Just being a part of this with all of my friends and being recognized by something like CAPA for all of the hours and the time we put in together and just being able to put on a show for people that was worth coming to see and worth the message and worth our time was really great to be able to see.”

Ben Stone, who played Bill Austin in Thomas’ “Mamma Mia!” said the award is an incredible honor but that the nomination is “less a personal achievement than it is a symbol” of the group effort by everyone involved.

“A fish cannot live outside of water, just as a performance of merit cannot live outside of an environment that fosters it,” he said.

“The kind of feedback we get from the judges is always beneficial because we’re always trying to be learning,” said Greg Varner, theater teacher at Upper Arlington High School. “Even if there were no awards as part of the program, we would still benefit from participating. That said, it’s pretty exciting to have our kids get nominated. And we are really proud of (“42nd Street”).”

“Our kids definitely see nominations as a boost,” said Cathy Swain-Abrams, theater teacher at Olentangy Orange High School. “In my position, I don’t see it, but I hear from (kids) that programs like theater are stigmatized. To have some recognition from people outside our school is a big deal.”

All the students from the different schools are so supportive of each other, Swain-Abrams said.

“It doesn’t really have a sense of competition but just a real community spirit," she said. "I’m glad (CAPA) brought the program to Columbus. It’s a great addition to the theater community.”

2022 Marquee nominees

Nominees for the 2022 CAPA Marquee Awards, presented by the American Electric Power Foundation, are as follows:

Outstanding student orchestra

Dublin Jerome High School, “The Addams Family”

Grove City, “Newsies”

New Albany, Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”

Olentangy Orange, “Hairspray”

Thomas Worthington, “Mamma Mia!”

Backstage excellence

Costuming guild, Bishop Watterson High School, Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast”

Sound crew, Olentangy Berlin High School, “Mamma Mia!”

Set construction and run crew, Olentangy Liberty High School, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's “Mary Poppins”

Lighting crew, Olentangy Orange, “Hairspray”

Backstage run crew, Thomas Worthington, “Mamma Mia!”

Production managers, Upper Arlington, “42nd Street”

Outstanding student designer

Jonah Dean, Worthington Christian, props design, “The SpongeBob Musical”

Milo Eckhardt, Westerville Central High School, puppet design, “Shrek The Musical”

Joshua Pearson, Olentangy Berlin, set design, “Mamma Mia!”

Carol Rekow, Watterson, costume design, “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast”

Nora Root, Hilliard Darby, costume design, “Calvin Berger”

Outstanding technical execution

Dublin Jerome High School, “The Addams Family,” stage manager Maya Valcourt

New Albany, Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” stage manager Eloise Galaise

Pickerington High School Central, “Chicago (School Edition),” stage manager Kat Ross

Pickerington North, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” stage manager Drake Collins

Upper Arlington, “42nd Street,” stage manager Edith LeBlanc

Best actress in a supporting role

Shannon Barr, Olentangy Orange, Penny Pingleton in “Hairspray”

Zion Clifton, Olentangy Orange, Little Inez in “Hairspray”

Avery Golowin, Upper Arlington, Annie Reilly in “42nd Street”

Ella Kaminski, Olentangy Orange, Amber Von Tussle, “Hairspray”

KK Murphy, Upper Arlington, Maggie Jones in “42nd Street”

Best actor in a supporting role

William Baumann, Westerville North High School, Chef Louis in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”

Elijah Beal, Olentangy Orange, Wilbur Turnblad in “Hairspray”

Connor Bellair, Upper Arlington, Bert Barry in “42nd Street”

Jack Stevens, Watterson, Cogsworth in Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast”

Ben Stone, Thomas Worthington, Bill Austin in “Mamma Mia!”

Outstanding ensemble

Grove City, “Newsies”

Olentangy Liberty, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's “Mary Poppins”

Pickerington North, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

Upper Arlington, “42nd Street”

Westerville South High School,” Bright Star”

Best direction

Allen DeCarlo, Pickerington North, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

Justin Nawman, Thomas Worthington, “Mamma Mia!”

David O’Roark, Worthington Christian, “The SpongeBob Musical”

Aileen Targett, Pickerington Central, “Chicago (School Edition)”

Greg Varner, Upper Arlington, “42nd Street”

Best musical production

Dublin Jerome, “The Addams Family”

New Albany, Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”

Upper Arlington, “42nd Street”

Westerville South, “Bright Star”

Worthington Christian, “The SpongeBob Musical”

Best actress in a leading role

Allie Gomez, Upper Arlington, Peggy Sawyer in “42nd Street”

Edin Kebede, New Albany, Ariel in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”

Bella Price, Westerville South, Alice Murphy in “Bright Star”

Lorelei Roeger, New Albany, Scuttle in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”

Avery Young, Dublin Jerome, Wednesday Addams in “The Addams Family”

Best actor in a leading role

Wyatt Kerns, Worthington Christian, Squidward Q. Tentacles in “The SpongeBob Musical”

Samuel O’Roark, Worthington Christian, SpongeBob SquarePants in “The SpongeBob Musical”

Grant Overmyer, Upper Arlington Billy Lawlor in “42nd Street”

Christian Strong, Pickerington North, Mitch Mahoney and Dan Schwartz in “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

Ben Wright, Westerville Central, Shrek in “Shrek The Musical”

The ThisWeek news staff contributed to this story.

