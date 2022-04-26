ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandview Heights, OH

Sam Belk named principal at Grandview Heights High School

By Alan Froman
 4 days ago

Sam Belk has been named the next principal at Grandview Heights High School, pending board approval May 11.

Superintendent Andy Culp announced Belk's hiring in an email to parents April 26.

Belk, who is in his third year as assistant principal at Upper Arlington High School, will begin in Grandview on Aug. 1.

Belk will replace Rob Brown, who will be the director of district services. Brown is replacing Madelline Partlow, who is retiring effective July 31.

The other finalists were Worthingway Middle School principal Nathan Kellenberger and Hilliard Davidson High School assistant principal Brian Moore.

Belk previously served as a high school assistant principal in South-Western City Schools. He holds a master's of education leadership/administration from Ashland University and a bachelor's of science in financial management & business administration from Hillsdale College.

"He will bring a wealth of high school leadership experience to Grandview Heights High School and our district and is known for his kindness and ability to building great relationships with students, staff, and families,” Culp said in his announcement.

Belk and his wife, Jennifer, have two children, Brock and Dru, and live in Grove City.

This article originally appeared on ThisWeek: Sam Belk named principal at Grandview Heights High School

