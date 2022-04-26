North Hills skyline could soon have 40-story skyscrapers

This week marks one year since Apple announced it would bring a new headquarters to Research Triangle Park. In the meantime, Apple is planning to spend about $19.3 million on renovating the seven-floor MetLife Building 3 at 301 MetLife Way in Cary. Reporter: Matt Talhelm. Photographer: Curt Tremper.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Real estate prices in Wake County have hit another record. The median price of a parcel of real estate in the county hit $430,000 in March, county Register of Deeds Tammy L. Brunner said Tuesday. That is up $10,000 from the previous record set in...
Chapel Hill, N.C. — A new neighborhood being built in Chapel Hill is nearly unrecognizable from its previous life – as a wide, rolling estate of a former U.S. senator from North Carolina. The expansive 102-acre estate of John Edwards will soon be subdivided and transformed into a...
I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
We know Washington's low-inventory residential real estate market is creating heavy competition, but this viral Fairfax listing highlights just how far off the deep end we've gone. Details: The $800,000 listing, a five-bedroom, 3.5-bath, single-family home, is only accepting all-cash offers despite needing multiple repairs and coming with roommates who...
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. An oak tree fell near Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh, and plenty of people heard it. Thankfully, everyone appears to be ok. Reporter: Eric Miller.
Jim Wilson founded the company as a tool-sharpening enterprise in 1968, when he was an 18-year-old student. The block of Hillsborough Street where it’s always been is being redeveloped with an 8-story apartment building.
When the pandemic lockdown hit in March 2020, I jumped on the opportunity to squeeze a few small glasses of lemonade out of a global bag of lemons. The University of North Carolina sent my husband, Bob, and me home from our jobs as a professor and communications manager. We should go to the river house, I told Bob. I pointed out how much safer we would be in that rural, sparsely populated part of the North Carolina coast rather than staying in our college town, Durham.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It may be a little thing to you, but to someone else, it can make a big difference. A North Carolina woman experiencing homelessness says she never thought she'd end up in this situation. The woman who chose to go by the name "Angel" grew up...
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Renting a two-bedroom apartment in Durham is almost 50 percent more expensive now than it was last year. Apartment rental website Rent.com on Thursday posted its list of cities with the most extreme year-over-year changes in rental rates for one- and two-bedroom apartments. The site says those two-bedroom rates are up […]
Plan your summer beach trip with six Airbnb abodes, all less than a three-hour drive from Raleigh. This top floor condo offers an incredible view of the ocean while being a short walk away from the beach. Location: Carolina Beach. Features: Swimming pool, free parking, large deck overlooking the ocean.
Did someone say rooftop? Enjoy a drink with a view at these spots as the weather heats up. Why it matters: Lofty bars and restaurants are multiplying as new developments crop up across the city. 1. The Roof at The Durham. Details: A mid-century modern terrace offering panoramic downtown sights.
This list is based on prior customer reviews. There is no doubt North Carolina is not the center of authentic fried chicken. But it never means that you can’t get the real taste here. So, let’s see what Raleigh has got for you:
Comments / 0