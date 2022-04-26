ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Native American leaders push for Chaco area protections

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Native American leaders said Tuesday they were excited about a series of meetings this week with land managers as the Biden administration considers prohibiting new oil and gas development on hundreds of square miles of federal land in northwestern New Mexico that several tribes consider sacred.

Top officials with the All Pueblo Council of Governors said during a virtual briefing that they will reiterate their support for the proposal during tribal consultations. The meetings are part of the public outreach being done by the U.S. Interior Department as it considers the withdrawal from nearly 550 square miles (1,425 square kilometers) around Chaco Culture National Historical Park.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, who is from Laguna Pueblo in New Mexico, cited the cultural significance of the area surrounding the national park when she first proposed the 20-year withdrawal during a visit in November. She has said many tribes in the Southwest, including her own, have a connection to the area.

Randall Vicente, the governor of Acoma Pueblo, said tribes were ready to band together to ensure more permanent protections are adopted for lands outside park boundaries.

He said the remnants of stone dwellings, ceremonial kivas, pottery sherds, petroglyphs, shrines and the other cultural resources that dot the high desert around Chaco Canyon were left there by the ancestors of today’s pueblo people.

“Together, this area is one irreplaceable, sacred, interconnected landscape unlike any other. We remain tied to those resources,” he said, describing them as “the footprints and fingerprints of our ancestors.”

A World Heritage site, Chaco park is thought to be the center of what was once a hub of Indigenous civilization.

The Navajo Nation is among the Native American tribes that support increased protections, but top tribal officials have called for a smaller area around Chaco to be set aside as a way to limit the economic impact on families who rely on revenues from oil and gas leasing.

In a nod to the Navajo concerns, the pueblo leaders said the withdrawal would not affect development on land overseen by the Navajo Nation or individual Navajo allottee owners. However, allottees have argued that taking federal parcels off the board would leave them landlocked and curb the interest of oil companies in leasing their land.

Pueblo leaders said Tuesday their tribes continue to work on an ethnographic study that they hope will provide more insight for federal managers on cultural resources in northwestern New Mexico.

Ben Chavarria, historic preservation officer for Santa Clara Pueblo, said Chaco’s influence can still be seen today in the pueblos’ governance systems, dances, songs, prayers and other customs.

Describing its essence as independent and alive, he said the greater Chaco region is “an area of such immense cultural and traditional importance to the pueblo that it cannot be conveyed in words.”

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Daniella Cressman

The Largest New Mexico Wildfire Is Still Uncontained

Unfortunately, the largest New Mexico wildfire—The Cooks Peak Fire— is still uncontained, leaving many New Mexicans on edge. Saturday afternoon, a blanket of smoke miles wide began to settle on the prairie south of Springer and all points west. Communities across northeastern New Mexico will continue to see heavy smoke for days, if not weeks, as the region’s prevailing westerly winds also spread smoke from the Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak wildfires, and the Tunnel Fire north of Flagstaff, Ariz. —Geoffrey Plant.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
KRQE News 13

Cloud seeding plan in southeastern New Mexico gets approval

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A plan for cloud seeding in drought-stricken southeastern New Mexico has been given the go ahead. The Interstate Stream Commission approved the plan by the company Seeding Operations and Atmospheric Research based in Texas. The seeding involves airplanes injecting silver iodide into certain clouds. It...
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Donations being collected for New Mexicans impacted by wildfires

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Tuesday that All Together NM Fund will be collecting donations for those impacted by the wildfires burning across New Mexico. The money will be distributed to affected communities for emergency shelter, food, water and access to medical support. According to a release, almost $100,000 of existing funds […]
SANTA FE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native American Tribes#High Desert#Ap#Interior
The Daily Times

Navajo Nation Council delegate removes support for same-sex marriage bill

FARMINGTON — The bill proposing to lift the ban on same-sex marriage on the Navajo Nation is no more now that it has been withdrawn from the tribal council. Delegate Eugene Tso withdrew his support on April 26 for the legislation that sought to amend tribal law to allow tribal members to marry on the tribal land regardless of sexual orientation and remove any provisions that discriminate against same-sex marriage. ...
FARMINGTON, NM
freightwaves.com

State of emergency declared as New Mexico wildfires rage

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed emergency declarations as 20 wildfires continued burning in nearly half of the state’s drought-stricken 33 counties. The National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) has classified five of those fires as large. This includes the Hermits Peak fire in northern New Mexico, which started April 6 and then merged with the newer Calf Canyon fire Saturday to form the largest blaze in the state. This led to widespread evacuations in Mora and San Miguel counties as winds fanned the flames. As of Wednesday morning, that fire had spread across nearly 60,200 acres and was only 12% contained, according to Inciweb.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces honor guard places at state competition

Community Snapshot: El Perro Diablo Marine Corps League Det. 478, of Las Cruces, placed in several events in the 13th Military Honors Conference & Competition, held Thursday, April 21, in Las Cruces. The competition had been held in Albuquerque the previous 12 years. The competition consists of honor guards conducting a mock funeral. The large group includes the firing of three volleys, playing of taps and the folding and presenting of the flag. The small group includes the playing of...
LAS CRUCES, NM
The Associated Press

West Virginia seeks public comment on water assessments

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is seeking public comment on its draft water monitoring and assessment report. The report includes a list of impaired stream and lake assessments. An impaired water is a body that fails to meet state quality standards and can’t support at least one designated use, the agency said.
CHARLESTON, WV
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

872K+
Followers
424K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy