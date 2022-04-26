Authorities ID man who was shot, killed outside Montana bar
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Authorities on Tuesday identified a 29-year-old Billings man as the victim of a weekend shooting outside a bar in the eastern Montana city.
A single gunshot wound to the torso killed Domonic Shawn Dale Morgan, Yellowstone County Coroner Rich Hoffman told the Billings Gazette.
Morgan’s death was ruled a homicide, Hoffman said. He was shot in the parking lot of America’s Wild West bar on Saturday morning.
Police identified the shooter as a 19-year-old Billings man but have not reported any arrests and the investigation remains open.
